New art pieces installed at Emu Park's memorial precinct

AS upwards of 5000 people gather at Emu Park's Anzac Memorial Precinct today, they'll be welcomed with a new addition to the grounds of more than 40 new military art elements.

The pieces have been installed at the precinct in time for today's Anzac Day commemorations.

The new art pieces, include silhouetted figures of Australian soldiers - originally depicted on the original Centenary of Anzac Memorial - grouped together in twos and threes and 'walking up the headland'.

More than 41 World War I Battle Markers have also been installed in the gardens surrounding the Gatehouse, representing the Navy Imperial Forces, Australian Imperial Forces and the Australian Air Corps, all of whom served in the First World War.

Artist Bill Gannon, who helped design the stunning pieces in partnership with Graphic Designer Michelle Black, and Pacific Signs and Knox Engineering, was yesterday putting on the finishing touches before tomorrow's Anzac Day commemorations.

"We've been here since early this morning to make sure everything is in readiness because we are expecting up 5,000 people here tomorrow for the Dawn Service which is fantastic," he said.

"These elements were funded completely by the RSL. It's become a passion project for everyone involved and very satisfying to see this next stage completed."

Mayor Bill Ludwig joined some of the artists and members of the RSL this morning for an official inspection before tomorrow's service.

"The late Ross Coulter had a grand vision for the Emu Park Centenary of ANZAC Commemorative Precinct and thanks to the fundraising efforts of the RSL, the creative talents of the artists and ongoing support of Council, that vision is continuing to unfold into a magnificent reality," he said.

"The Emu Park Anzac Memorial has fast become a historic landmark for our region, and a focal point to honour both the spirit of ANZAC and all the men and women who have served in the defence of our nation," Cr Ludwig said.