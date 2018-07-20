New attractions are bringing more buyers to the Cap Coast

Capricorn Coast real estate agents Rory Wex and Beth Gustafson at the new Yeppoon lagoon.

Capricorn Coast real estate agents Rory Wex and Beth Gustafson at the new Yeppoon lagoon. Contributed

INTEREST in the Capricorn Coast real estate market is increasing, says Cooke Property Agency Yeppoon property agent Rory Wex.

Mr Wex and his colleague Beth Gustafson put a record of 11 properties under contract for the month of June.

New multi-million dollar tourist attractions like the Yeppoon Lagoon and the Foreshore are bringing people to town.

"People from the western centres like Blackwater, Emerald and Biloela are coming in and seeing the beach front and thinking why haven't we moved earlier,” Mr Wex said.

"That off the back of permanent jobs at the mines gives people the confidence to buy a house.

"We're starting to see the flow-on effect of that positivity.”

Property prices have been steady and the buying activity has increased over the last 12 months.

Sellers are pricing their properties well and they are on the market for shorter periods of time.

For sellers, now is a better time to sell than it was 12 months ago.

"The increased buying activity is causing the listing supply to reduce,” Mr Wex said.

A promising indication of the market rise is that buyers are happy to wait for a listing of what they are particularly after.

Family homes under $450,000 are the most popular but there are still some buyers looking for quality acreage properties with 25 to 200 plus in acreage, sheds and a pool.

One of Mr Wex's properties he is marketing through The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide this week is 2 Antioch Court, Lammermoor.

Lammermoor is becoming quite popular with buyers due to it's close proximity to Lammermoor Beach and Sacred Heart School, which has a good reputation.

The new walkway and bicycle path being built to go from Yeppoon centre, through Lammermoor, to Rosslyn Bay, is also another drawcard to the area.

The point of difference for this five bedroom, three bathroom home is the extra room at the front with a bathroom.

This creates the perfect opportunity for a home business as it also has a separate bathroom.

"There isn't a lot of houses that have that capability,” Mr Wex said, "Family day care would be perfect, or a hairdresser, a massage room.”

The home is quite large with approximately 260sqm under the roof and the land size is 727sqm - enough room for a pool or shed.

The four bedrooms are generously sized with the master boasting a walk-in robe and ensuite.

There is also two living areas and the floor plan is open living.

The kitchen has plenty of storage.

The price for the home has been dropped by $10,000 with offers over $439,000 considered.

