Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brooke Jowett. Pic: Nigel Wright / Network 10
Brooke Jowett. Pic: Nigel Wright / Network 10
TV

New Bach had romantic holiday booked

by Bella Fowler
6th Mar 2020 10:30 AM

Survivor star Brooke Jowett has been dealt the ultimate blindside - and not via a cunning game play in the challenging reality show.

The reality TV beauty posted an emotional message to fans clarifying she had no idea her camp romance, Locky Gilbert, was going to be announced as the next Bachelor.

RELATED: Bachelor Locky Gilbert dismisses Survivor romance with Brooke Jowett

RELATED: 2020 Bachelor Australia announced as Locky Gilbert from Survivor

The returning player from 2016's Survivor season told her followers she was as surprised as the rest of us when The Bachelor announcement dropped this week, implying that she had thought she and Locky would explore their blossoming relationship over the next few months.

She even suggested they had planned a trip to Bali together.

"My side of our story. Yes, I'm hurt and a little blindsided (excuse the pun) but I wish the best for Locky, I always will (Secretly I hope he stacks it and splits his pants on day one) Haha," Jowett, 27, wrote.

"I guess we had different things planned in our heads for what was to come over the next few months but you can't be mad at someone for doing what they feel is best for them, even if it does sting a little," she continued.

"In no way am I or is my Survivor experience defined by Locky or any other man. I was never hiding in his shadow in the game and I won't be hiding in his shadow now. But I will always cherish those times we shared, it was an amazing life experience."

 

View this post on Instagram

My side of our story. Yes, I’m hurt and a little blindsided (excuse the pun) but I wish the best for Locky, I always will 💕 (Secretly I hope he stacks it and splits his pants on day one) Haha.⁣ ⁣ I guess we had different things planned in our heads for what was to come over the next few months but you can’t be mad at someone for doing what they feel is best for them, even if it does sting a little. ⁣ ⁣ In no way am I or is my Survivor experience defined by Locky or any other man. I was never hiding in his shadow in the game and I won’t be hiding in his shadow now. But I will always cherish those times we shared, it was an amazing life experience.⁣ ⁣ Thank you all for your supportive messages ❤ I know I have bigger and better things in store (maybe not bigger actually, Locky is pretty bloody big) but definitely better. ⁣ ⁣ I hope he finds what he’s looking for🌹 ⁣ ⁣ P.S It looks like I’m now going solo to Bali next month. Any takers? #survivorau #survivor2020

A post shared by BROOKE EMILY JOWETT (@brookejowett) on

But it was the final line that was the most eye-opening, with the reality star adding: "P.S It looks like I'm now going solo to Bali next month. Any takers?"

Fans and fellow Survivor contestants have flooded her post with messages of support, player David Genat writing: "Way better things to come."

"You deserve a Prince Charming. And He will come don't you worry," wrote Survivor tribemate Moana.

Fellow Survivor star Lee Carseldine was one of several to suggest Brooke become the next Bachelorette.

Her post comes after 30-year-old Locky - who was named this year's Bachelor hours after viewers saw him voted off Survivor - addressed the questions raised by fans over his bond with Brooke.

 

When asked about his bond with Brooke on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this week, Locky was quick to dismiss romance whispers, saying Brooke "really helped me in the game".

"Brooke's an amazing girl, it was filmed five months ago, so that's quite a while ago now," he said.

"The show … You want to have a person you can fully trust, if you don't, you'll lose your mind," he explained.

 

"Me and Brooke connected, we had lots to talk about, so that really helped me in the game."

Despite Locky seemingly brushing off a romantic connection, Brooke told TV Week that the pair grew apart after filming in September, but added their relationship was "still on the cards".

 

View this post on Instagram

Summer, please don’t leave me 🌞

A post shared by BROOKE EMILY JOWETT (@brookejowett) on

"I think he's great, but I won't be having his child any time soon," the 27-year-old said.

"It's still on the cards. We haven't completely written it off, it's just very complicated with the distance. It's such an obstacle."

australian survivor all stars brooke jowett channel 10 locky gilbert reality tv the bachelor 2020

Just In

    1200 students in isolation

    1200 students in isolation
    • 6th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gov't scheme saves first-time buyers thousands

        premium_icon Gov't scheme saves first-time buyers thousands

        Property Born and bred Rocky locals Emily Horan and Luke Richardson have long dreamt of owning their home. Now, thanks to a new initiative from the Australian Government this...

        Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

        premium_icon Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

        News Eric Lewis was denied as a councillor candidate

        ’Hungry’ Wolverines ready to put Falcons on the menu

        premium_icon ’Hungry’ Wolverines ready to put Falcons on the menu

        Sport ‘We’ve worked really hard for this. The boys are pumped and they just want to get...