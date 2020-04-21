New base stations to improve mobile coverage for CQ

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry today announced the region would receive three new base stations.

RESIDENTS living in Capricornia will benefit from new and improved mobile coverage under round five of the Morrison-McCormack Government’s $380 million Mobile Black Spot Program.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher MP, Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government, Mark Coulton MP, and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry today announced the region would receive three new base stations.

These stations are to be located at Barmount Station, Homevale and Stockyard Point, providing people with better phone service to make calls, browse the internet and stay connected with family and friends.

“It’s great that Capricornia will soon be benefitting from improved mobile connectivity provided by these new base stations,” Ms Landry said.

Round five base stations are scheduled to roll out in the coming months with the first new base stations expected to be activated by the end of the year.

To view the full list go online to communications.gov.au/mbsp