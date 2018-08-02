Menu
Council News

New blood in council as ECQ declares Div 10 by-election

Blake Antrobus
by
2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
URANGAN businessman Zane O'Keefe has been swept to power after he was declared the Fraser Coast's new Division 10 councillor.

The Electoral Commission announced Cr O'Keefe as the new councillor about 1pm yesterday, more than a week after polling day.

At the time of print, Cr O'Keefe led with a commanding majority of 1969 votes - about 36.66 per cent of the total vote.

He is followed by former Division 10 councillor Les MucKan on 1168 votes, Lachlan Cosgrove on 672, Jeanette Maynes on 658, Phil Truscott on 592, Brian Reckenberg on 167, Richard Mott on 119 and Paul Forst on 26.

In a statement, Cr O'Keefe said the votes revealed the community "wants to see a council that is focussed on results".

"I will be working to ensure we have connected communities with good parks and facilities for all," Cr O'Keefe said.

"We live in a fantastic region, this is where I am raising my children, where I have run my business and where I have employed people.

"To now represent the community on our council means a lot to me."

Division 10 includes most of Urangan, bordering Emerald Park Way and Pulgul Creek, and a portion of Torquay, bordering Robert St.

 

Cr O'Keefe's election completes the new council led by George Seymour, after ex-mayor Chris Loft was sacked in February.

Cr Seymour, who was Division 10's councillor from 2012 to 2018, was elected mayor about three months ago.

An ECQ spokeswoman said in-person pre-polling accounted for about 58.96 per cent of the vote in the Division 10 by-election.

division 10 fccouncil fcpolitics fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

