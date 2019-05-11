New BMW driver's surprise 'junkie' news for parents

CONVERSATIONS RECORDED: Brent John Dunnigan, 34, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday to a series of drugs-related charges.

HE WAS driving a new black BMW with a half ball of methamphetamines in his back pocket when 'out of town' police intercepted him during a drug operation.

The male driver told police the meth was his as he was a junkie - a fact his parents would only discover in the months to come.

The next day, the BMW driver bragged to his supplier about the intercept as he purchased another half ball, not knowing police were listening to the conversation.

Brent John Dunnigan, 34, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on Wednesday to one count of trafficking, four counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one of producing a dangerous drug, one of possessing instructions on how to produce a dangerous drug and two of possessing a dangerous drug.

Justice Graeme Crow said Dunnigan came to the attention of police during Operation Papa Bola, which targeted drug distribution in the Gladstone region.

The court heard police had placed a listening device in the home of the operation's target, Trevor Thomas Anderson, and between November 1-20, 2017, overheard conversations between Dunnigan and Anderson about drug supplies.

During the 20-day period, Dunnigan acquired 12.25g of methamphetamines from Anderson to on sell and at one stage owed him $4900.

He even had discussions with Anderson about sourcing seven grams of meth from Hervey Bay.

After Dunnigan was intercepted in the black BMW on Dixson Drive, Auckland, he returned the next day to Anderson's home to get another half ball, telling him of the intercept but not to 'worry' as he had taken a different route to his house that day.

"Lucky I only had a halfer,” police heard Dunnigan tell Anderson.

The court heard Dunnigan and Anderson communicated by Facebook about drug supplies in January and February 2018.

Dunnigan also used Facebook to communicate with at least two of his street-level clients.

On March 21, police raided Dunnigan's Telina home and located a 15cm marijuana plant on his bedroom window sill and a book of instructions for growing marijuana.

They also found a red container with less than 0.5grams of marijuana, clipseal bags and syringes which Dunnigan said was his junkie kit.

Police also found a container with 10 seeds.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Dunnigan's parents were surprised when he was arrested and had thought he was suffering from a mental illness.

He said they were further surprised yesterday when they found out Dunnigan had been introduced to marijuana and amphetamines when he was 14 by fellow students at Tannum Sands State High School.

Mr Polley said Dunnigan was in a relationship with a drug user who he followed to the Gold Coast.

He said Dunnigan was only socially using drugs up until 2016 when he tried meth and ended up with a 0.5g daily addiction.

"Since 2016, it has plagued his life,” Mr Polley said.

He said Dunnigan, who was a qualified carpenter and concreter, worked up until 2016 and since his arrest had returned to working three or four days a week, when work was available.

Justice Crow ordered Dunnigan serve a three-year head sentence with parole release on May 7, 2020.