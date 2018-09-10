New boat ramp provides fishing access for all in program

GONE FISHIN': Participants, carers, volunteers from Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club, Tony Steiner and council representatives

A PILOT launch of Fishing 4 Therapy was held in Rockhampton on Sunday with hopes of being the start of a long-term program throughout Queensland.

Amanda Johnston with participant Emma Contributed

Held at the stunning new fishing and boat ramp facility at North Rockhampton on Robert Clark Drive, it provided an opportunity for people with a mix of disabilities and ages, to have a chance to fish the Fitzroy River with their families, carers and volunteers from the Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club.

Tony Steiner from the Australian National Sportfishing Association NSW and founder of the Fishing 4 Therapy program, travelled from Sydney to help facilitate and be part of the day.

Participant Monique and her carer Contributed

Rods and equipment were provided by volunteers, with some participants even purchasing their own especially for the day.

Rockhampton Region councillor, Drew Wickerson caught the catch of the day amidst much laughter, banter and fun.

The first Fishing 4 Therapy event was held on Sunday. Contributed

Planning is underway to hold future Fishing 4 Therapy events in Rockhampton and in the wider Central Queensland region.

Thanks to Rockhampton Regional Council, Wayne's World of Meats, Jolt Bakery Café, Barra Jacks and Callaghan Park Jockey Club.