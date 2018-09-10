Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GONE FISHIN': Participants, carers, volunteers from Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club, Tony Steiner and council representatives
GONE FISHIN': Participants, carers, volunteers from Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club, Tony Steiner and council representatives Contributed
Community

New boat ramp provides fishing access for all in program

vanessa jarrett
by
10th Sep 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT launch of Fishing 4 Therapy was held in Rockhampton on Sunday with hopes of being the start of a long-term program throughout Queensland.

Amanda Johnston with participant Emma
Amanda Johnston with participant Emma Contributed

Held at the stunning new fishing and boat ramp facility at North Rockhampton on Robert Clark Drive, it provided an opportunity for people with a mix of disabilities and ages, to have a chance to fish the Fitzroy River with their families, carers and volunteers from the Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club.

Tony Steiner from the Australian National Sportfishing Association NSW and founder of the Fishing 4 Therapy program, travelled from Sydney to help facilitate and be part of the day.

Participant Monique and her carer
Participant Monique and her carer Contributed

Rods and equipment were provided by volunteers, with some participants even purchasing their own especially for the day.

Rockhampton Region councillor, Drew Wickerson caught the catch of the day amidst much laughter, banter and fun.

The first Fishing 4 Therapy event was held on Sunday.
The first Fishing 4 Therapy event was held on Sunday. Contributed

Planning is underway to hold future Fishing 4 Therapy events in Rockhampton and in the wider Central Queensland region.

Thanks to Rockhampton Regional Council, Wayne's World of Meats, Jolt Bakery Café, Barra Jacks and Callaghan Park Jockey Club.

cq fishing disability action week fitzroy river north rockhampton boat ramp
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Apprentice jockey in ICU after horrific pre-race incident

    premium_icon Apprentice jockey in ICU after horrific pre-race incident

    News UPDATE: 20-year-old suffered fractured skull, punctured lung and has bleeding on the brain

    New emergency medical facility opens in Rockhampton

    premium_icon New emergency medical facility opens in Rockhampton

    Health Mater Rockhampton official open the new Emergency Care Centre

    See who was named the CQ Capras' Player of the Year

    premium_icon See who was named the CQ Capras' Player of the Year

    Rugby League First, last game of season most memorable for award recipient

    • 10th Sep 2018 4:43 PM
    Music legend joins star-studded Rocky concert line-up

    premium_icon Music legend joins star-studded Rocky concert line-up

    Entertainment HUGE line-up of music royalty will take to the stage on April 20

    Local Partners