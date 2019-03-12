New boat ramps announced for popular CQ fishing spot

New boat ramps have been announced for Port Alma. The North Rockhampton boat ramp is pictured.

PORT Alma will be getting two new boat ramps in a multi-million dollar deal.

Rockhampton Regional Council's recreational fishing strategy highlighted Port Alma as a priority location for modern boat launching infrastructure, and the council has struck a deal with the State Government and Gladstone Ports Corporation to fund the upgrades.

The ramps will be built at Casuarina Creek and Inkerman Creek.

The State Government will pay for and construct the in-water facilities (physical boat ramps and pontoons) and project manage the overall delivery. Gladstone Ports Corporation and council will each contribute $2 million to the project for car park construction.

The council will maintain the facility.

It is expected over the duration of a normal week that 150 vessels will be launched from the new ramps, a total of 7500 across the year.

Total construction cost is estimated at $8 million.

Councillor Tony Williams said the boat ramps were a great addition to the Fitzroy fishing experience. "These ramps have the potential to take our region's growing fishing reputation to the next level.

"The Fishing the Fitzroy experience will rival, if not be better, than what's on offer in the Northern Territory and improving facilities will definitely go a long way to achieving this goal,” he said.

"Since the introduction of the Net Free Zones, council has unapologetically pursued opportunities to grow our fishing sector and we have already seen big wins.

"Five charter companies are running tours, images of barra and king threadfin from the Fitzroy are plastered over social media and our reputation is spreading across the world as a must-visit destination for trophy fishing.

"These ramps would build on that work and no doubt open up even more opportunities. More access to the river means more fishing tourism and more opportunities for local boaties.

"Council has agreed to look at allocating $2 million towards the car parks at these two ramps on a 50/50 basis with the Gladstone Ports Corporation, with DTMR to pay for and build the actual ramps, which is estimated will be around $4 million, so an around $8 million project in total.”

The council will also look at Federal or State Government grants that may help reduce their contribution costs.

"Other amenities, including things like toilet blocks, are also part of those future discussions and we look forward to talking to the community more about this in future,” Cr Williams said.