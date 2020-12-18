New border crackdowns amid virus cluster

States and territories have been quick to reimpose border restrictions on people travelling from New South Wales in response to the state's growing coronavirus outbreak.

The news will come as a heavy blow to people who were hoping to cross state lines to see their families at Christmas.

Here's a snapshot of what they look like:

QUEENSLAND

Queensland's chief health officer, Dr Jeannette Young, said the new rules would apply to anyone who had been in the Northern Beaches region on or since Friday, December 11.

If that's you, and you are already in Queensland, you are required to get tested for the virus and quarantine in your home or accommodation until 14 days after the date you left the Northern Beaches.

If you arrived in Queensland on a flight from Sydney after midnight (12am Friday, December 18), the same rule applies.

Finally, if you arrive in Queensland after 1am on Saturday, you'll be required to go into hotel quarantine at your own expense.

These new requirements affect both interstate visitors and Queensland residents who are returning home.

Dr Young said Queensland Health would continue to "closely monitor the situation", and provide an update on Friday morning.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

In Western Australia, anyone arriving from New South Wales from Friday onwards will have to quarantine for two weeks.

If you travelled to WA from NSW since December 11, you must get tested and then self-isolate until you get a negative result.

"I understand these changes will cause frustration and uncertainty for some people, and be very upsetting for many families looking to reunite and spend Christmas together," Premier Mark McGowan said.

"This has been a difficult decision to make, but we need to follow the health advice and do what is in the best interest of all Western Australians."

TASMANIA

Tasmania has banned anyone who's been in the Northern Beaches area on or since December 11 from entering the state.

If you're already there, you have been asked to call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 to advise it of your movements and book a test.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The Northern Territory has declared the Northern Beaches a virus hotspot.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has announced anyone travelling to the NT from the region must undertake 14 days of supervised quarantine in either Alice Springs or Darwin, at a cost of $2500 per person.

"If you are intending to travel to the Northern Territory from an identified COVID-19 hotspot, you are advised to rethink your plans," the NT government said.

"Anyone who has already arrived in the Northern Territory from Northern Beaches Council LGA on or after December 11 needs to arrange for a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine while awaiting the test results."

VICTORIA

Victoria has asked anyone who's been in the Northern Beaches area since December 11 to "stay at home and get tested tomorrow".

"They should stay at home until results are available and especially avoid visiting aged care facilities and hospitals. Further guidance will be issued as information becomes available," the state's Department of Health and Human Services said.

In addition, anyone who was in the Northern Beaches region or other NSW exposure sites on or since Friday, December 11 and arrives in Victoria after 12.01am on Friday, December 18, must get tested and quarantine in their home or accommodation for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches.

Further travel advice will be announced on Friday.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

There are no current restrictions for travellers moving to or from the ACT, however this is being monitored closely.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

South Australia has not made any announcements yet. Currently, those who have come from NSW are urged to monitor themselves and isolate if they develop symptoms.

VENUES ADDED TO THE LIST

NSW health officials told those who visited the below venues in Palm Beach and Avalon that they are being considered close contacts.

They have been told to isolate for 14 days even if they receive a negative coronavirus test.

Those site include:

Hungry Ghost Cafe, 20 Avalon Parade, Avalon on Sunday, December 13 between 9.30am and 11am and Tuesday, December 15 between 9.30 and 11am

Sneaky Ground Cafe, Avalon Beach on Monday, December 14 between 10.30am and 11am

Barramee Thai Massage and Spa, 4/42-44 Old Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach on Monday, December 14 between 2pm and 3.30pm

Bangkok Sidewalk Restaurant, 1/21-23 Old Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach on Monday, December 14 between 7pm and 8pm

Palm Beach female change rooms on Sunday, December 13 between 9am and 9.15am

Coast Palm Beach Cafe, Palm Beach on Sunday, December 13 between 10am and 11am

Avalon Bowlo (bowling club), Avalon Beach on Sunday, December 13 between 5pm and 7pm (not 3-5pm as previously reported) and Tuesday, December 15 between 3pm and 5pm

Health authorities have also issued a warning for those who visited the following venues to get a test immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result.

These include:

Bing Lee, Gateway, 1 Mona Vale Road, Mona Vale on Monday, December 14 between 4.30 and 4.45pm

Woolworths Avalon Beach on Sunday, December 13 between 12pm and 5pm

Oliver's Pie, Careel Shopping Village, Avalon Beach on Monday, December 14 between 9am and 9.15am

"Everyone living on the Northern Beaches area should monitor for even the mildest of symptoms and come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received," NSW Health said on Wednesday afternoon.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the outbreak on the Northern Beaches warranted a serious reaction from residents in the area.

"I would say to everybody on the Northern Beaches it is sufficient to say four cases of apparent community transmission at this point would strongly suggest to any of the residents of the Northern Beaches that you should go and guest tested," he told reporters on Thursday morning.

