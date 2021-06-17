Menu
QUEENSLAND BORDER
News

New border pass to enter Queensland announced

by Darren Cartwright
17th Jun 2021 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:16 PM
Anyone entering Queensland from Saturday will need to complete a border declaration pass as the state shores up its contact tracing before next week’s school holidays.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced the change on Thursday amid concerns over a breakout in Greater Sydney where two new cases have been recorded.

NSW-Qld border residents will be spared the hassle but the rule also applies to passenger arrivals from New Zealand.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath announced changes to the state’s border rules. Picture: Dan Peled / NCA NewsWire /
“It’s vital that if an interstate exposure site or hotspot is declared, our health experts can quickly contact anyone who has travelled into Queensland from that area,” she said.

“This is the next line of defence for Queensland – if we’re able to reach people quickly, it will reduce the risk of Covid-19 in Queensland and manage outbreaks right from the get-go.

“The declaration is made online and is quick and easy, taking only a few minutes to complete, and operates in a similar fashion to the Victorian system.”

She said there would also be a traffic light system to better signify areas of concern. Green would mean no travel restrictions, amber would signify exposure venues and red denotes hotspot alerts.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said declarations would need to be filed within three days of travelling to Queensland.

“The travel declaration needs to be made close to your travel, to ensure it reflects the most up-to-date advice,” she said.

Dr Young said a cross-border zone would be re-established so those living close to the Qld-NSW border wouldn’t need to complete multiple travel declarations.

“We know there are a number of people living close to the Queensland border who either work or access important services regularly in Queensland or in northern NSW,” she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already ruled out residents from Greater Melbourne entering Queensland for another seven days, placing school holiday vacations at risk in both states.

“In line with other jurisdictions, we will maintain restrictions on travel from Greater Melbourne for another seven days, and we strongly advise those planning travel to Greater Sydney to reconsider,” Ms Palaszczuk tweeted.

