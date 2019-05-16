New boutique baby shop opens doors to flock of customers

ANOTHER WINNER: Grace MacKenzie is the owner behind William St's newest shop, With Love, Bambino.

GRACE MacKenzie is the latest addition to the 'Women of William St'.

A few months ago, The Morning Bulletin ran a series titled Women of William St, celebrating the six businesses in one small block of William St that are all owned by women.

The businesses include Dingles Cafe Bar, Wink for Hair, Jessica Hansen Photography, Envy Beauty Therapy, Katie B, Pivot Health and Fitness - and now, With Love, Bambino.

The doors to the boutique baby shop opened this week gracing locals with a new avenue for all things baby and gifts related.

The idea for the shop only came about after a casual conversation with family at Christmas time.

Grace is Mum to 18 month-old Jewel and has another baby girl on the way, due in September.

With nowhere local stocking what she wanted, Grace spends a lot of time online buying bespoke and boutique items.

"We were talking about how someone should do something like that in Rocky and I thought why don't I start it,” she said.

"Myself, my girlfriends, Mums, Grandmas, Aunties, whenever they go to Brisbane they come home with a bag full of goodies because they have access to it there.”

The store has a focus on gift ware, clothing, bedding, toys, travel gear and accessories - all from Australian stockists.

Supporting local, Grace also stocks two Rockhampton businesses, Oli & Oak and Love + Made, who create handmade clothing and bedding.

The store also has a dedicated children's play area so Mums can shop without having to worry.

The name With Love, Bambino is sentimental to Grace.

'Bambino' means baby in Italian and whenever the family visits Rockhampton's beloved Italian restaurant, Pacinos, Jewel is always referred to as 'bambino'.

Grace loved the idea of this and toyed with names and saying around and came across With Love, Bambino, similar to With Love, Mum/Dad.

The store itself has also been a family affair.

Grace's sister will be helping out in the store, serving customers and her brother helped with the shop fit-out. Grandma is of course on babysitting duties with little Jewel.

Dad also played a major role.

He came across 126 William St and had an instinct it was the shop to be in - but it wasn't even for sale.

The shop is located where Patchwork Paradise was before it closed to the public but they were still via appointment and for classes.

Grace's Dad got in touch with a friend in real estate and it turned out the owner was considering selling.

"If we didn't get this building we wouldn't have done it,” she said.

"But it all fell into place perfectly.”

As an added bonus there is also an upstairs loft area that has been stripped back to be hired out as a baby shower venue.

The space has wooden floorboards with exposed brick and a fully-functional kitchen for guests to bring in external caterers or do their own cooking.

Grace hadn't initially thought about what should would do with the space until a friend mentioned the idea and she loved it.

"Have a baby shower at home without having to have it at home,” she said.

You don't have to go mad cleaning the house and as the loft is a massive blank space, it can be decorated however you want.

"If you are having a baby shower and you are 30 weeks pregnant, you don't want to be waiting around for the last person to leave or when you are at home you can't kick people out,” Grace said.