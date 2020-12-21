New bridges on rural road improve safety and load limits

The construction of two new bridges along Casuarina Rd, Midgee, has been completed.

Bridge replacements started in August this year with the goal to improve safety and load limits along the road.

The $800,000 project was jointly funded by the Australian Government.

Federal member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said replacing old timber bridges with concrete bridges ensured important regional road links were safer, more reliable and more efficient.

“Making sure ageing bridges are replaced, such as Serpentine and Swan Creek, is just another part of our plan to invest in the region’s road safety and help get people home sooner and safer,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“I am pleased the replacement of existing bridges on Casuarina Rd received funding through the Bridges Renewal Program Round 4.”

Rockhampton region Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said the original bridges had limited load capacity which made it difficult for heavier vehicles to take the route.

“Council is fortunate to have received funding under the Bridges Renewal Program which is an Australian Government initiative that supports the upgrading of bridges across the nation to deliver improvements in productivity and community access,” Mr Fisher said.

“We know now, more than ever, funding through programs like these for road infrastructure projects is vital to support local jobs and enable economic growth during a difficult time in our country’s economic history.”

Councillor for Infrastructure Tony Williams was pleased to see the completion of the two bridges.

“The bridges over Serpentine and Swan Creek have now been replaced by modern, safer, steel and concrete bridges” Mr Williams said.

“The old timber bridges have been around for decades, and their condition imposed a 15-tonne load limit, but with the new bridges we won’t require load limits and trucks going over the bridges won’t be restricted.”