Seibold declares ‘I’ll do things my way’ at Broncos

Anthony Seibold is set to address the media for the first time as Broncos coach. Picture: AAP

Newly crowned Broncos head coach Anthony Seibold is determined to put his own stamp on the proud Brisbane club, as they look to move beyond the recent coaching saga to finally break their NRL premiership drought.

The former South Sydney mentor was this morning unveiled as the fourth coach in Brisbane's history, after Wayne Bennett was sensationally sacked for alleged breaches of contract.

Seibold flew into Brisbane Monday morning, with the club holding their first training session Monday afternoon.

New Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold addresses the media.

Upon his arrival at Red Hill, he immediately held talks with the staff across all departments and was due to meet the entire playing group at 11am.

Speaking after months of turmoil and confusion, Seibold said he was relieved to finally be in Brisbane but did not want to discuss how it all unfolded, looking only to a positive future.

"The last couple of months have been a rollercoaster for myself and the Broncos and South Sydney," he said.

"It's been quite challenging. There's been a number of things off the field that haven't been particularly great to deal with.

Wayne Bennett and Anthony Seibold have finally swapped jobs after months of turmoil.

"There was a sense of relief (to have it settled) in so far that the circus that has followed myself and Wayne has been put to bed now.

"I want to draw a line in the sand. There's been a lot of negativity over what's gone on over the past few months.

"It's time for us to move forward."

Seibold said it was too early to discuss any changes that could be made to the team line-up, but said he would do things his own way.

He also did not want to talk about whether he was looking to bring any players from South Sydney to Brisbane in the future, but did confirm he had already selected some new staff members, including assistant coaches Peter Gentle and Ben Cross.

"The thing I love about coaching is the process so I can't wait to start this afternoon with the guys," he said.

"I'm happy to be here … I see it as a real positive challenge.

"I'm not sure what processes have been in place in the past but I'll do my things way and I will communicate that to the playing group.

"I'll try to create a really good environment."

Seibold was flanked by Brisbane skipper Darius Boyd, who will remain captain under the new coach.

Boyd said while it was sad to see how Bennett left the club, the playing group needed certainty ahead of season 2019.

"It's a very young side," Boyd said of the Brisbane group.

"With that inexperience, you need that certainty."

