New buffet restaurant set to pop up in Rocky's CBD

Michelle Gately
| 3rd Jul 2017 5:43 PM
Sue Su and Jet Li are opening a new Chinese buffet restaurant.
Sue Su and Jet Li are opening a new Chinese buffet restaurant. Allan Reinikka ROK030717abuffet2

SUE Su and Jet Li have found the perfect way to pay homage to their respective cultures.

Over a year ago, the pair opened Malaysia House and with its success have decided to take on a second Rockhampton business.

They hope to fill a void for Rockhampton diners by opening a Chinese cuisine buffet on East St, opposite The Giddy Goat.

Appropriately named East Street Buffet, Sue said the pair hoped to have finished renovations and have the business open by mid-August.

Sue said running multiple businesses was nothing new to the pair, who also operate a Malaysia House in Mackay.

Sue said they chose Malay cuisine for their first business as it was her cultural background, but moving into Chinese cuisine would recognise Jet's heritage too.

A Chinese chef will provide stir-fries and deep-friend food, and Sue said there would be dessert options as well as main meals.

Although it seems like a lot to manage, Sue said they were up for the challenge and enjoyed running the businesses.

She said East St was the perfect choice as it had progressively gotten busier as elements of the redeveloped riverbank were revealed.

The restaurant is set to offer both dine-in and takeaway options, but Sue hoped the buffet would be popular among Rockhampton diners.

The space will also be available to hire for functions.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  better business business east st new business restaurant rockhampton cbd







