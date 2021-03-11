New building for two businesses proposed for vacant block

10 Chappell St, Kawana, formerly part of Kawana Wreckers, sold in January for $220,000.

A new purpose-built premises for a dance studio and hardware store has been proposed for a vacant North Rockhampton block.

Plans were recently submitted by Rufus Design Group for 10 Chappell St, Kawana.

The client, ASM Builders, plans to construct a double storey building which would be leased by Central Queensland Engineering Hardware and dance school Epic Studios Australia.

It is proposed the hardware store would take up three quarters of the ground floor and the remainder of the ground floor and entire upper floor would be occupied by the dance school.

Renders of the building for 10 Chappell St, Kawana, by Rufus Design Group.

The 2,023 sqm block of land was formerly part of the Kawana Wreckers complex and was sold to investors who fenced it off.

It has been vacant for many years.

The application notes the site was purchased by ASM Builders “as it meets the need of his new tenants in both size and locality”.

The two tenants are from the one family as the parents own the hardware business and the daughter owns the dance school.

The hardware business is currently located in Carlton St and the dance school is in Dooley St and both have outgrown their rented premises.

The hardware store’s predominant form of business is as a wholesaler.

Epic Studios Australia offers dance and cheerleading lessons to the Rockhampton community.

It also offers a distance education, full-time school program through the Cairns Distance Education Program and has one student enrolled. It is not its core business and it simply provides a classroom environment for the students.

The application notes “the proposed development allows two successful businesses in Rockhampton to grow and continue servicing the Rockhampton community.”

The application is yet to be approved by Rockhampton Regional Council officers.