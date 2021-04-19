New burger bar to open at Emu Park

Construction of the new FortySeven 10 Burger Bar in Emu Park. PIC: Social Media

The owner of an up-and-coming burger joint is hoping to bring night-life to Emu Park by creating a place where people can gather for some good food, craft beer and live music.

Josh Mullineaux hopes to fill this gap in the Capricorn Coast market by opening a new restaurant called FortySeven 10 Burger Bar.

Construction is already underway for the new eatery, nested just off of Pattison Street.

“We really wanted to push good food, good burgers really, and smoked briskets, ribs, tacos, seafood,” Mr Mullineaux said.

“I’m trying to get all my local produce form the local area so I’m supporting other small businesses.”

He said they would try to bring in live music once the restaurant was set up, to help promote the local music scene as well.

And not to mention the craft beer that will be on offer too.

The 34-year-old has worked in the food industry for 11 years before working in the mines.

Mr Mullineaux wants to be back with his family again after having his second child, so he’s hung up his high-vis gear to start his new local business.

He hopes FortySeven 10 will be a small business that will help support other small businesses in the area.

While an opening date hasn’t been confirmed, it’s estimated the new restaurant could open in mid-June or July.

Mr Mullineaux said opening hours would be 11am to late.

Follow FortySeven 10 on Facebook.