New bus shelters installed across Rockhampton

Councillor Tony Williams and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Stockland Bus Shelter.

TWENTY-TWO new bus shelters have been installed in Rockhampton, with another to come by the end of the year.

The additions include concrete slabs, yellow strips on the ground, footpath improvements, seating, and timetable holders.

Rockhampton region Councillor Tony Williams said the shelters and seating would provide a more comfortable and safe bus journey for commuters.

“Warmer temperatures are just around the corner, and I am sure residents will be extremely happy with the additional shelters to protect them from the Rockhampton heat while they wait for their bus,” he said.

“These upgrades will not only benefit existing bus users, but it is also hoped that they will encourage more people to start using our fantastic public transport system.”

The locations of the shelters were chosen based on the number of bus routes and commuters using the stop, compliance with the Disability Discrimination Act, and proximity to shops and community and aged care centres.

They were paid for by Rockhampton Regional Council, as well as about $500,000 from the Queensland Government’s Bus Shelter Program.

Cr Williams said another shelter would be built on Denham Street later this year.

“I am particularly pleased about the new bus stop on Yaamba Road, in front of Stockland, which was in dire need of updating after the previous shelter failed and had to be removed a few years back,” he said.

“The Stockland shelter has moved slightly from its old location to ensure it is level with the kerb which means it is now fully compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act.

“This bus stop was calling out for a much needed upgrade and is without a doubt one of the busiest in the region so it is fantastic to see this was prioritised as part of the project.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said: “When Queensland’s bus driver of the year comes from Rockhampton, you know there’s plenty to love about public transport in the beef capital.

“In a couple of years’ time, commuters across Rockhampton will be able to use their smartphone, smartwatch, credit and debit card to catch public transport.”

Construction on the bus shelters began at the start of the year and all of the following are complete with the exception of Denham Street:

– Southbound on Yaamba Road in front of Glenmore Shopping Village

– McLaughlin Street opposite Glenmore School

– Southbound on Yaamba Road near the old Bunnings site

– Scott Street near Stenlake Avenue in front of Foodworks

– Scott Street near Richardson Road in front of Lawrence’s Holden

– Richardson Road near Menzies Street

– Southbound on Yaamba Road at Redhill

– Northbound on Yaamba Road near Boland Street in front of Caltex Fuel Station

– Main Street near Twigg Street

– Northbound on Yaamba Road near Moores Creek Road out the front of Spotlight

– Northbound on Yaamba Road in front of Stockland’s Rockhampton (x2)

– Dean Street near Simpson Street behind North Rockhampton High School

– Thozet Road near Wiggington Street opposite Mt Archer State School

– Opposite Frenchville School

– Northbound on Musgrave Street near Miles St

– Northbound Queen Elizabeth Dr near Brown St in front of Subway

– New Exhibition Road opposite Rockhampton Showgrounds

– Jardine Street near Heath Street

– Hunter Street at Capelec Park

– Denham Street near West Street (to be installed towards the end of the year)

– Northbound on Lawrie Street at Conaghan Park

– Johnson Road near Charles Crescent