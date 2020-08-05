NEW BUS STOPS: See the full list of locations here

Councillor Tony Williams and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at one of the new bus stops.

Councillor Tony Williams and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at one of the new bus stops.

NEW BUS stops have been installed across the Rockhampton region, thanks to $215,000 funding from council and the Queensland Government.

The works for the 14 new bus stops were 50 per cent funded by the Queensland Government’s Passenger Transport Accessible Infrastructure Program.

Infrastructure Portfolio spokesperson Councillor Tony Williams said he was delighted with the new and improved bus stops.

“Public transport is vital to so many people, enabling them to get to work or to see family and friends,” he said.

“Previously the layout of some of these stops made boarding and disembarking buses really quite difficult if you were using a wheelchair or a pram.

“Now all of these 14 stops are fully accessible and compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act.

“In some places that meant adding concrete boarding slabs so that when the bus pulls up it is level with the kerb, and in others it meant installing tactiles – those raised yellow dots which help people who are visually impaired.

“We have also added timetable holders for the bus companies to use to make sure that people know what time their transport will be arriving.

“I’m especially pleased that these stops are located in a range of areas. From Bouldercombe to Gracemere, Mount Morgan to Allenstown, and Park Avenue to Berserker – residents right across the region will benefit.”

Cr Williams said council was grateful for the Queensland Government’s support.

“Without the 50 per cent contribution we wouldn’t have been able to make these improvements, so we are really pleased that the State Government put up this funding to make our bus stops more accessible.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the funding grants were an example of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to ensuring all Queenslanders could access public transport, while also supporting jobs as the region bounces back from COVID-19.

“The global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong health response to-date means our state can kickstart the economy quickly, and get on with the job of rolling out a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades,” Mr O’Rourke said.

The 14 stops are in the following locations: