Manuplex Director Matt Jurkic shows Mayor Strelow and Advance Rockhampton Manager Chris Ireland their building.
New business attracted to Rockhampton's greener pastures

Leighton Smith
by
16th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
A CONCERTED push by Rockhampton Regional Council's economic development team, Advance Rockhampton, has successfully attracted a new business from the resource sector to our region.

Mayor Margaret Strelow visited the former One Steel site in Kawana on Thursday to speak with the proud new owners Manuplex - an engineering and manufacturing firm who was enticed to make move to the Rockhampton Region from Yeppoon.

Manuplex specialises in underground ventilation, steel fabrications and mining supply for underground coal mines.

The company also employs local staff and has a successful apprenticeship program in place including training unskilled miners for underground employment.

Manuplex Director Matt Jurkic said it was an obvious choice to invest in Rockhampton.

Manuplex Director Matt Jurkic with Mayor Strelow.
"We see Rockhampton Regional Council as a progressive council and this is in plain view to see with the new riverside redevelopment and restaurant, parks and other infrastructure projects in the pipeline,” Mr Jurkic said.

"This renewed energy across all sectors is what helped drive our decision to invest and relocate to Rockhampton. We have confidence Advance Rockhampton is both community and business focused and from our very first meeting with the team, they have been very supportive and willing to get behind us from the get-go.”

FRESHLY PURCHASED: Manuplex were encouraged to make the move from Yeppoon back to Rockhampton to take advantage of the infrastructure at the old One Steel site.
He said Rockhampton works well with Manuplex as nearly all of their permanent staff are Rocky locals, meaning they have been able to attract a very skilled workforce.

"And as a result, we have now commenced a major refurbishment of our new site in Kawana which will be completed by our own apprentices, using our own materials as well as other local suppliers,” he said.

Cr Strelow said RRC had not been shy of their support for the resources sector and pursuing opportunities in the Galilee Basin while also helping build up our businesses here at home.

CONCEPT PLANS: Manuplex has revealed artist impressions of how their renovated site would appear from Hollingsworth St.
CONCEPT PLANS: Manuplex has shifted to the old One Steel build in Kawana and they have some big plans to do up the site.
CONCEPT PLANS: Manuplex has shifted to the old One Steel build in Kawana and they have some big plans to do up the site.
"Through Advance Rockhampton we have rolled out training workshops, highlighted supply chain opportunities, delivered capacity building programs and held special briefing sessions. At the same time, we have made Rockhampton a place where operators feel confident to do business and we welcome news from companies like Manuplex that are moving here to run their operations,” Cr Strelow said.

She said Manuplex was just one of the many success stories for our Region.

"This is only the start and, while we no doubt will see more of this in the months to come, we know we can't be complacent and have to capitalise on the momentum we're seeing,” she said.

"That's why our Advance Rockhampton team is focused on being a direct link between business and industry to maximise local jobs and opportunities.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

