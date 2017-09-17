New business challenge for Rocky couple

PASSING THE BATON: Trent and Kat Clarke with new ISA Rocky owners Belinda and Gavin Zielke

PASSING THE BATON: Trent and Kat Clarke with new ISA Rocky owners Belinda and Gavin Zielke Chris Ison ROK140917cindoor1

IF anyone knows the ins and outs of running a business, it's Gavin and Belinda Zielke.

After 27 years at Kawana Kitchens, they have become the new owners of Indoor Sports Arena in North Rockhampton.

Gavin believes they have the management experience to undertake their new role and they're ready for the challenge.

"Belinda and I have been working together for the last 11 years in another business that I managed," he said.

The opportunity for change came when the previous owner of ISA, Trent Clarke, obtained a new position on the Gold Coast.

The Zielkes already had a long association with the centre.

"I've had a background of playing at the Indoor Sports Arena, so has Belinda over many years," Gavin said.

The move into the indoor sports world was discussed by the entire Zielke household.

"It definitely was a family decision," Gavin said.

"It was an opportunity for our family to be able to work together."

Gavin and Belinda's children will also play an active role in the operation.

"We have two 17-year-old twin girls and they're going to study, and they can work for us and learn about business," he said.

The Zielke family aim to provide and maintain the work of the previous owners.

"Belinda and I definitely want to put our footprint on ISA Rockhampton," he said.

The transition has received support from both staff and players throughout the centre.

"We just want to make sure that we can provide a really nice environment for people to come and play sport, for fitness, health, have some fun," he said.

"We are really looking forward to spending some time with the Rockhampton people."

DIG THIS: Jordan Mowen hits the sand during the Queensland Beach Volleyball championships at Rockhampton's Indoor Sports Arena. in 2013 Sharyn O'Neill ROK090313sbeach16

The popular Hollingsworth St venue hosts multiple sport competitions such as indoor netball, beach volleyball, indoor soccer and indoor cricket.