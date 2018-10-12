New business on the Fitzroy to create 'fishing mecca'

CATCHYA ON THE FITZROY: Barry O'Rourke MP, Jake Causer, Kendelle Nieuwenhuise and Cr Tony Williams.

CATCHYA ON THE FITZROY: Barry O'Rourke MP, Jake Causer, Kendelle Nieuwenhuise and Cr Tony Williams. RRC

CATCHYA Boat Hire is set to make inroads within Rockhampton's fishing sector.

"I've always wanted to start my own business and I'm out on the water every chance I get,” Catchya owner and former Clermont Coal operator, Jake Causer said.

"All my friends love fishing and they come out here regularly and get stuck into the barra.”

The business has already received plenty of interest and bookings from as far away as Canberra.

"Everyone loves to fish and it's really great here,” Mr Causer said.

Catchya has a 4.4 metre Honda creek boat, and a 6.2 metre boat which can be taken around the Keppel islands.

The boats come with an esky, ice, Garmin GPS, electric motors and rod hire, and allow four adults aboard (with children under 12 classed as half a seat).

"We can put it in the marina for you, you bring food and drinks and enjoy a great day on the water,” Mr Causer said.

He is already thinking of adding another creek boat to the mix and providing the opportunity for those without fishing licences to still head out and "enjoy what Rockhampton has to offer”.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said Rockhampton is now seeing the benefits after the removal of the Fitzroy's fishing nets three years ago.

"Catchya is great for tourism and for the town. It puts us on the map,” he said.

"We're not only the beef capital but also the barra capital now.”

Rockhampton Regional Council's Tony Williams said the business has been supported by Advance Rockhampton.

"We're going from leaps to bounds and what we're doing here is creating a fishing mecca,” he said.