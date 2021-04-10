New business opens with state of the art laser cutting machine

A new engineering business has moved to Rockhampton offering a unique service to the region with a new state-of-the-art fibre cutting laser machine.

Simeon Davis, owner of XDS Engineering, moved his business to Rockhampton three weeks ago from Warialda in New South Wales.

He was looking at investing in the laser machine and with Warialda only been a small town, he thought it would be better to move to Rockhampton to launch it.

Simeon’s siblings and parents moved to the Beef Capital a year ago and opened their own business, BCF Concreting, so it made sense to follow them.

“(I am) chasing work and a lot more opportunity up here,” Simeon said.

A flash piece of equipment, the G Weike laser machine came to Australia via boat and was transported to Rockhampton on a semi-trailer in various pieces.

Some products cut by the laser machine.

The machine reads a design from the computer and cuts it into steel.

It has the capacity to cut 12mm carbon steel and runs off oxygen and nitrogen, as each metal requires different gases.

Simeon is a boilermaker by trade and has been in the industry for 20 years.

It has always been his dream to own one of the laser machines.

Inside the fibre laser cutting machine.

“The speed that the laser has is a lot faster than having to get a tradesman to cut it out manually,” he said.

“The cleanliness is 100 per cent, the accuracy is 100 per cent and just the time saving.”

“The benefit blows everything else out of the water.”

It is a new service and technology for Rockhampton.

“The technology has been around for a while but I don’t think there is anyone else here with a laser cutter,” Simeon said.

Simeon using the G Weike laser machine.

Simeon draws the design on AutoCAD software and then the computer on the laser machine reads the design and cuts it out in a matter of minutes.

He said he had some interest from local businesses with the clientele mostly being engineering and manufacturing businesses or anyone who works with steel.

“It makes everyone’s job a lot easier,” he said.

Simeon is also looking to recruit an experienced CNC laser operator.

“If I could find someone that has a lot of experience with in, I would be interested in talking to them,” he said.

He hopes to expand down the track and put on more operators and apprentices.

XDS Engineering is located at 306 – 308 Alexandra Street (extended), Parkhurst.