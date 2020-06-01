New business opportunities created from online retail surge

WHILE the economic impact of COVID-19 has hit many local businesses and residents, Fastway Couriers Capricorn Coast is sharing a number of new business opportunities created through surging online retail in the region.

“These business opportunities are perfect for locals looking to capitalise on surging eCommerce growth in our region. You build your own business working hand-in-hand with other local businesses, and share in our success as we support the Capricorn Coast on the road to recovery”, said local resident and manger at Fastway Couriers Capricorn Coast Emily Cooke.

“We’re proud to have helped our business customers in pivoting to online retail during the pandemic. From large commercial pick-ups to care packages for loved ones self-isolating, we understand every parcel matters and our customers appreciate it.”

Emily also has Blu Couriers driver opportunities available, a flexible work option powered by a smartphone app. Blu Couriers uses crowd sourcing technology to meet the extra demand for home deliveries.

“Blu Couriers is perfect for stay at home parents, students, or anyone with a car who needs flexible work. With Blu Couriers, you set the hours you make deliveries, so the work fits around your lifestyle. The customer service skills of local tourism workers looking for money to tide them over till border restrictions relax would also be a great fit for Blu Couriers.”

While the immediate impact of the COVID-19 restrictions was a boost in home deliveries, Emily says the pandemic has converted many locals into regular online shoppers.

“Since late April, we’re consistently seeing a 35-40 per cent increase in our online retail delivery volumes, and sometimes it’s double,” she said.

“It’s been a second Christmas season as far as volumes are concerned for our business.”

“While COVID-19 restrictions will eventually lift, a permanent change is older community members who may have been uncomfortable shopping online are now regular users and taking advantage of the better deals available.”

The locally operated business is rebranding from Fastway Couriers to Aramex. Aramex, a global leader in transportation and technology acquired the Fastway Couriers network in 2016. The rebrand marks the natural evolution of the transition.

“Our rebrand to Aramex means more opportunities for us to ride the wave of online retail, both locally and nationally,” said Emily said.

A large part of our community continue to work from home, which is why we’re opening up new business opportunities to respond to the delivery demand.”

More information on the Capricorn Coast franchise opportunities

www.fastway.com.au/capricorn-coast/franchise

More information on joining Blu Couriers

www.blucouriers.com.au