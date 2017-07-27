28°
News

New business set to deliver a treat for Rocky sweet tooths

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 27th Jul 2017 1:05 PM
Leanne King at Glenmore News has created a new little side business Fudging Fantastic.
Leanne King at Glenmore News has created a new little side business Fudging Fantastic. Allan Reinikka ROK260717afudge1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER seeing Rockhampton lose so many businesses over the last couple of years, Leanne King wanted to bring something back to the Beef Capital.

Something fun and something sweet.

With these two things in mind, Leanne ventured down to a Sydney trade fair show in search of what she could deliver.

It was here she came across Fudging Fantastic.

Having just purchased Glenmore News back in October last year, Leanne tossed around the idea of wether or not to buy into a side business.

After weighing up the options she decided to take the fudge business on board back in June this year.

Basing sales out of the newsagency and making her way to markets on weekends, Leanne says demand for the fudge has been high.

"You can go and get lots of different brands of fudge but you will not find this brand anywhere in Gladstone or Rockhampton,” she said.

"We're going to have a market stall out the front of the shop (Glenmore News) here Saturday to introduce all of the flavours so that people can come along and taste it and know exactly where to come for gourmet fudge.”

Leanne King at Glenmore News has created a new little side business Fudging Fantastic.
Leanne King at Glenmore News has created a new little side business Fudging Fantastic. Allan Reinikka ROK260717afudge2

The fudge which comes from an American-based company, is shipped overseas and made in Rockhampton by Leanne herself.

While she admits she has never been a "kitchen lover” she says when it comes to fudge things are different.

"It's made here in Rockhampton, I have an area set up at home where I actually create it,” Leanne said.

"I'm not a very good cook at all but basically everything is bought from Calico Cottage (the American company who own Fuding Fantastic) so it comes as dry ingredients in bags.

"We've basically got what we call a kettle and it's a big round thing that you put your ingredients into, the kettle does the work for you and you just add different things as per the recipe says.”

Leanne encouraged locals to head down and have a try of the fudge as you "just can't imagine the awesome taste of it” until you try it.

"It's the creamiest fudge I've ever tasted,” she said.

"There's no sugary parts about it.

"We've even got a diabetic friendly fudge which is designed so diabetics can have it and they don't have that high sugar level spike.

"Also the nougat is a dairy free product so anybody with dairy allergies can have a little treat and all the plain fudges are gluten free as well.”

Leanne said buying into both the newsagent and Fudging Fantastic was one of the best decisions she had made.

She has fallen in love with the lifestyle and the customers that come with it.

"I love the clientele, our customers are really wonderful people, we get to know them on a name-to-name basis and you get to have a joke with them, it's more like a family atmosphere than a job.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fudge new business sweet tooth

Bachelor contestant is a Bowen Basin mine worker

Bachelor contestant is a Bowen Basin mine worker

Cobie Frost revealed her job as a coal mine operator on last night's episode of The Bachelor.

Rocky Senator in political crisis vows to put CQ first

Senator Matt Canavan press conference in Rockhampton on his Italian citizenship.

Matt Canavan says he will pay his own legal fees in High Court case

CQ providing hot commercial investment properties

Rockhampton Puma petrol station on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

"Rockhampton is a booming commercial hub”

Boutique retailer unveils exciting Rocky CBD expansion

Tory Acton is moving her store Catwalk Pink to a new location in East St

New lease of life for empty East St shop

Local Partners

Canavan citizenship furore could be weeks away from resolution

Senator goes to ground as Landry offers her support.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Biggest testing rig in Australia unveiled in Rocky

SIEMENS INNOVATING: Kareem Emara, Nevzat Oezcan (from Siemens) and Margaret Strelow at the Siemens Rockhampton Service Centre in Kawana.

Siemens prove size really does matter

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Iraq veteran provides PTSD hope for Rocky battlers

James Greenshield (right) was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service overseas, particularly the incident where the armoured vehicle he was in was hit by a roadside bomb. His wife Kirsty (left) has been by his side as he battle PTSD afterwards and now they tour Australia sharing their story and the lessons they learned.

Veteran says PTSD needs healing as well as treating symptoms

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

Lot 42 Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens

17 (Lot 42) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $176,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 42, a well-proportioned 805m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Fully Renovated and Absolutely Immaculate

105 Rickart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $349,000

From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will realise it's something special. Entering the front door you will be greeted by rich, polished timber floors...

Escape to The Country with 5 Acres, Large Home and a Shed

24 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Making the decision to move out of town to an acreage property is becoming a high priority these days with young families. This large 4 bedroom lowset brick home...

Immaculate and Superbly Presented Executive Low Set Brick

27 Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This exquisite 4 bedroom brick home sets itself apart from the others. Parents will be in awe of the enormous master suite. The second bedroom could easily be...

Big 4 Bed Lowset Brick Home With New Carpet - Close To The Uni- $299,000

1 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

This brilliant 4 bedroom lowest brick home, in a lovely peaceful location in beautiful Norman Gardens, is just perfect for families, smart investors, couples and...

The Largest &amp; Best in Complex!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers over...

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further then this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

LIGHT AND AIRY, MODERN AND COMFORTABLE

13 Wust Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $295,000

1619m2 of FAMILY LIFESTYLE in a really quiet location, this home has been OFFERED FOR SALE only once before. - Situated highly sought after Wandal, low set...

Feels like Home!

29 William Street, Emu Park 4710

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated in the heart of Emu Park is this renovated home offering character and charm! Positioned with easy access to both Rockhampton and Yeppoon and just a short...

HORSE LOVERS PARADISE. INSPECT ASAP.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 7 $680,000

Auction Location: 123 MURPHY ROAD, KABRA, QLD 4702. 60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and...

CENTRALLY LOCATED. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITIES. $185,000 NEG

146 Murray Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 NEW PRICE...

This Spacious Queenslander looks out onto a Beautiful , Wide, Tree Lined Street. Close to the hospital, All Schools, Day Care Centre, Shopping Centres and the...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town