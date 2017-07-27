New business set to deliver a treat for Rocky sweet tooths

Leanne King at Glenmore News has created a new little side business Fudging Fantastic.

AFTER seeing Rockhampton lose so many businesses over the last couple of years, Leanne King wanted to bring something back to the Beef Capital.

Something fun and something sweet.

With these two things in mind, Leanne ventured down to a Sydney trade fair show in search of what she could deliver.

It was here she came across Fudging Fantastic.

Having just purchased Glenmore News back in October last year, Leanne tossed around the idea of wether or not to buy into a side business.

After weighing up the options she decided to take the fudge business on board back in June this year.

Basing sales out of the newsagency and making her way to markets on weekends, Leanne says demand for the fudge has been high.

"You can go and get lots of different brands of fudge but you will not find this brand anywhere in Gladstone or Rockhampton,” she said.

"We're going to have a market stall out the front of the shop (Glenmore News) here Saturday to introduce all of the flavours so that people can come along and taste it and know exactly where to come for gourmet fudge.”

Leanne King at Glenmore News has created a new little side business Fudging Fantastic. Allan Reinikka ROK260717afudge2

The fudge which comes from an American-based company, is shipped overseas and made in Rockhampton by Leanne herself.

While she admits she has never been a "kitchen lover” she says when it comes to fudge things are different.

"It's made here in Rockhampton, I have an area set up at home where I actually create it,” Leanne said.

"I'm not a very good cook at all but basically everything is bought from Calico Cottage (the American company who own Fuding Fantastic) so it comes as dry ingredients in bags.

"We've basically got what we call a kettle and it's a big round thing that you put your ingredients into, the kettle does the work for you and you just add different things as per the recipe says.”

Leanne encouraged locals to head down and have a try of the fudge as you "just can't imagine the awesome taste of it” until you try it.

"It's the creamiest fudge I've ever tasted,” she said.

"There's no sugary parts about it.

"We've even got a diabetic friendly fudge which is designed so diabetics can have it and they don't have that high sugar level spike.

"Also the nougat is a dairy free product so anybody with dairy allergies can have a little treat and all the plain fudges are gluten free as well.”

Leanne said buying into both the newsagent and Fudging Fantastic was one of the best decisions she had made.

She has fallen in love with the lifestyle and the customers that come with it.

"I love the clientele, our customers are really wonderful people, we get to know them on a name-to-name basis and you get to have a joke with them, it's more like a family atmosphere than a job.”