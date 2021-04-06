New business to open on top floor of Stewarts in East Street

The top floor at Stewarts department store was well known among locals for the cafe and high teas from years ago,

Now, after sitting vacant for years, a new business will take up residency.

Rocking Horse Antiques will be relocating their business into the top floor, moving from their Tanby Road store at Yeppoon.

With the top floor around 1,000 sqm, it’s at least four times the size of the former store.

The huge floor space means it might be one of Queensland’s biggest antique store.

Business owner Gavin Daniels and store manager Patsy Geddes said the new location would allow them to have a lot more furniture and special items.

The high ceilings will also allow them to have very tall pieces of furniture.

Rocking Horse Antiques will be moving into the top floor of Stewarts.

The store has sold a range of quality antique items from early pieces, Spanish dining sets and Georgian furniture and more.

The opening date is yet to be confirmed however there has been delays with the renovations.

An new airconditioner was being put in and the wet weather has caused some hold ups.

It was hoped they would be open for Beef 2021 however it was now expected to be June.

Stewarts was established in 1862 by James Stewart and first opened on the corner of Denham and Bolsover Streets before it moved to its current position in 1864.

Stewarts lingerie department in 1962.

It was the first specialist drapery store in town and during the decades of the 19th century, they manufactured a range of dresses, millinery, shirts, furniture and bedding.

There was also branch stores in Mount Morgan, Blackall, Barcaldine and Longreach.

In the 1920s there was 300 people employed at the Rockhampton headquarters.

The iconic Stewarts department store in 1962.

It was managed by generations of the Macfarlane family and was bought by the Woods family in the 90s.

The top floor was most recently leased by Delizies who had a cafe from 2006 to 2010 before moving to Pilbeam Theatre until their closure in 2018.