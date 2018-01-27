New business venture for Rocky nurse Louise Kime

NEW CHAPTER: Warwick and Louise Kime have started a new business as distributors of Brazzen rural products.

NEW CHAPTER: Warwick and Louise Kime have started a new business as distributors of Brazzen rural products. Chris Ison ROK260118cbrazzen1

WHEN nurse Louise Kime was flicking through the pages of her weekly Rural Weekly, she didn't expect to find the start of a new chapter in her life.

A nurse at CQ Doctors, Louise saw an advertisement asking for a Brazzen distributor located within Central Queensland.

Flash forward two months; a career change, a whole lot of hard work and January will see the opening of Brazzen Rockhampton.

Louise will open the home-based business with her husband Warwick.

Brazzen Rural Products provide a comprehensive range of farm-related products.

Selling direct from their home in Alton Downs, Louise said both she and her husband were excited their new adventure would enable the whole family to get involved.

"Alongside it being a business decision, it was also a lifestyle move so we can both spend more time at home with the kids," Louise said.

"The kids can come along with us, and hopefully, one day we can pass it down to them.

"After putting the initial images on social media, we've already been swamped with people wanting to view our great products.

"We found it difficult to find products like this, as we would usually have to order it in from another location and you would never know the quality."

After doing some research, she said they noticed a gap in the market and decided to take the leap into being business owners.

"People will now have the opportunity to view the products and take them home straight away," Louise said.

Though coming from a nursing background, she has always had a keen interest in horses, being a member of a pony club and competing in barrel racing until having children, Cody, 3, and Riley, 1. Louise said the new business would also take them on the road, showcasing products at any Central Queensland based shows, camp drafts or rodeos.

With their first container of product arriving only just last week, the new business will hold an open day today at the Kime's Alton Downs property, 187 Reid Rd.

A sausage sizzle and jumping castle will be available, with the open day to start from midday to 5pm.