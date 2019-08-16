New cabinetmaking business builds foundation on experience

FILLING THE VOID: Tom Bartlem, Gavin Zielke and Tim Buchholz have stepped into a new business venture.

FILLING THE VOID: Tom Bartlem, Gavin Zielke and Tim Buchholz have stepped into a new business venture. JACK EVANS

WHEN three Rockhampton cabinetmakers closed down in the space of a year, local businessmen Tom Bartlem and Tim Buchholz saw an opportunity to fill the void.

Already operating successful businesses respectively, the men didn't need to venture into new territory, but they did.

Tom, who co-owns and operates Bartlem Construction Services with his brother Alan, and Tim, who owns and operates Stage & Audio Event Solutions as well as CQ Party Hire, have bankrolled Rockhampton's newest cabinet-making business, Kitchen Design CQ.

Heading up their Hollingsworth Street operation is general manager Gavin Zielke - an industry veteran with 28 years of experience on his CV.

The premises was formerly home to Central Coast Cabinetmakers which closed about three months ago after servicing the region for more than 40 years.

"It really came about from Tom and Tim wanting to go and start a new business, but we stopped and thought hang on, let's for a start get our brand and reputation out there and build up what our company is all about,” Mr Zielke said.

"From what I could see of what was left here it was a good set-up - there's no doubt about that, I was really impressed with what was out on that factory floor.”

Mr Zielke said he had been able to recruit some of his new team at Kitchen Design CQ from the former operation at 56 Hollingsworth Street.

Qualified tradesman, cabinet maker and installer Trent Smalley gets to work. JACK EVANS

"Some of the staff who lost their jobs when Central Coast closed, have come back,” he said.

"They understand that we are not Central Coast Cabinetmakers, we are Kitchen Design CQ, but they were excited to come back to the premises that they are familiar with.

"And obviously they understand our story because myself, office manager Tara Moss (16 years' in the industry) and sales manager Jeff Gallagher (35 years) create a lot of experience through our backgrounds with Kawana Kitchens.

"And that's important for the public too, because if you come into our office, our showroom, or if you call us, you're dealing with people who've had a long time in the industry.”

Jeff Gallagher and Tara Moss bring years of experience with them. JACK EVANS

Rather than talk more about himself or his team of seven full-time staffers, Zielke preferred to shift the focus to Tom and Tim.

"You know what, the story should be about these two guys, who are quite successful in their own right with what they're doing right now with their established businesses,” Zielke said.

"Why do they need to do this (open Kitchen Design CQ)?

"They don't need to do it. But they felt that the community needed the opportunity to still have another option with what's happened in the last 12 to 18 months in the industry, with businesses closing down.

"I commend them for going out there and taking on a challenge.

"We obviously would love to get the support of the community now, and that's what we're striving to do, and delivering quality kitchens in a good timeframe is part of that and we've already started to give back to the community by getting on board with sponsoring local events as well.”

Mr Zielke said if two local blokes didn't have a crack at it, someone else would have.

"Someone from down south, or someone from outside of Central Queensland, would have done it if these guys didn't.

"That's what has really impressed me.

"And seven staff is our starting point. We will grow from that.

"But again it comes back to Tom and Tim - guys who can be a bit shy and certainly don't seek out media attention or spruik about what they've done.

"Two successful businessmen who didn't have to do a thing, but they decided to go and employ people and give people opportunities.

"I think that's the great story here.”