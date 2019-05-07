Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An applicaiton has been lodged for a cafe at 66 Farnborough Rd, Meikleville Hill.
An applicaiton has been lodged for a cafe at 66 Farnborough Rd, Meikleville Hill. Contributed
Council News

New cafe application tabled in Council meeting today

vanessa jarrett
by
7th May 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER AGREEMENT

LIVINGSTONE councillors will be greeted by the Fitzroy Basin Association in a public deputation at their Council meeting today.

They "will provide an update to Council regarding changes to its service delivery model and the status of programs and projects which it currently delivers in the Livingstone Shire Council area”. A memorandum of understanding between the Fitzroy Basin Association and Livingstone Shire Council has also been tabled for later in the meeting. The memorandum will "facilitate ongoing co-operation and collaboration on natural resource management issues”.

TOURISM OFFER DECLINE

THE Drive Inland Campaign will also be discussed. It is a campaign of seven local government authorities and includes digital marketing of 12 blogs and 48 itinerary promotions annually.

Livingstone Council officers have recommended "that Council declines the invitation to participate in the Drive Inland Campaign and Capricorn Enterprise continues to promote the region under the Southern Great Barrier Reef banner... Council contributes $265,000 to Capricorn Enterprise to manage destination tourism promotion. The Drive Inland initiative should complement the work undertaken for the wider Southern Great Barrier Reef Regional Tourism Organisation.”

If Livingstone Shire Council continues in Drive Inland initiatives, a fee of $6000 will be required in the 2019-20 Budget.

NEW LOADING ZONE

COUNCILLOR Glenda Mather has put forward a request for a loading zone on Anzac Parade to service the Seagulls and Thai take-away shops that only have frontage and access on Anzac Parade. The only available location for a loading zone in the vicinity of these two businesses is at the northern end of the existing five kerb-side carparking bays out front of the Echelon building.

It has been recommended that Council authorise the installation of a loading zone on Anzac Parade, taking up the necessary number of existing carparking bays in front of the Echelon building.

NEW CAFE APPLICATION

THE agenda also includes the regular items from the councillor agenda item

requests. A request for a permanent closure of a road reserve on Kunwarara Rd, Kunwarara.

A development application is table for a material change of use for a drink and outlet (cafe) at 66 Farnborough Rd, Meikleville Hill. The application was first lodged in July last year and has been subject to a number of requests for more paperwork.

It has been recommended for Council to approve the application with a series of various recommendations.

In closed session they will also discuss Paint Pot Gallery accommodation, Roman Catholic church land at Marlborough, opening of Todds Rd through Greenlake Station, Great Keppel Island revitilisation project and purchase of playground equipment and shade structure for Kerr Park.

fitzroy basin association livingstone shire council meeting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Department defends controversial finch decision

    premium_icon Department defends controversial finch decision

    Environment Senator Canavan fears the State Government is spooking resource investors

    • 7th May 2019 1:00 AM
    Discrimination claim to be discussed in closed meeting

    premium_icon Discrimination claim to be discussed in closed meeting

    Council News Ordinary Council meeting will convene today

    • 7th May 2019 1:00 AM
    Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    premium_icon Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    Politics Congested road receives much needed duplication promise.

    • 7th May 2019 12:01 AM
    Integral Fish stockers warn Rookwood needs a barra offset

    premium_icon Integral Fish stockers warn Rookwood needs a barra offset

    News A call to keep Rockhampton "The Home of the Barramundi”