New cafe culture at Bell Jar

GLOBAL EXPERIENCE: Bell Jar owner Carl Ellis is keen to bring his customers something a little different. Trish Bowman

CARL Ellis 33, is a young man on a mission who brought his own style of passion to Yeppoon when he opened Bell Jar Cafe in Keppel Bay Plaza in November.

Originally from the east coast of Africa, Carl travelled the world before arriving in Yeppoon just three months ago to inspect the site of his new cafe

Carl said his background was in education, music and business, and with the mentoring support of two of the owners of the Madhouse chain of stores, he was striking out on his own.

"I am very fortunate to have had a couple of amazing mentors who have encouraged me all the way,” Carl said.

"I am very particular about health and hygiene, quality consistency and ongoing improvement and often find myself working until quite late at night.

"I have always enjoyed the cafe culture and have spent a lot of time in Asia, Europe and South Korea learning what I could.

"You could almost call me a professional dishwasher.”

He said moving to the Capricorn Coast had been an easy transition, having grown up in a coastal environment and enjoying a natural affinity with the water.

"This area is somewhat similar to where I grew up, although the pace is a bit slower,” he said.

"It is a lovely area, very romantic.

"I am looking forward to getting to know the region better and spending some quality time on the beach.”

Carl has employed six staff to man the Bell Jar Cafe, which is already showing signs of increased business through the doors.

"I am looking at bringing something a little different to the business to cater to my customers' enjoyment,” he said.

"We do fresh baking every day including quiche, pastries and cakes.

"I play piano and would love to have days where I can entertain the customers. I am very community minded and am looking at various ways I can support the local community.

"I am also very aware of creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. I have added cushions to the chairs to increase the comfort of my customers, many of whom are seniors. I have opened the shop up a bit and made it a bit brighter with a bit of a French touch.

"Later on I plan to expand the shop to include a fabulous alfresco area so people can sit outside and enjoy the fabulous weather.

"I will be ensuring the staff and I continue to train in the latest industry initiatives to ensure we bring the best for our customers.”

Bell Jar Cafe is open 7.30am-4.30pm Monday to Friday and closes at 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.