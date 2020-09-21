New cafe opens at Emu Park beachfront

Katie Coffee at her new micro-operation at the Emu Park Lifesaving Club.

Katie Coffee at her new micro-operation at the Emu Park Lifesaving Club.

EMU PARK beach goers now have the ease of grabbing a barista-made coffee on the beachfront after a new coffee and drink shop opened.

Honey Bee Collective has expanded its business and opened a micro-operation across the road at the Emu Park Window.

The “window” offers cold drinks, coffee and fresh fruit icey pops and cakes, all prepared at the store’s Granville Street premises.

Owner Katie Coffee opened the main store in November last year and was approached by the lifesaving club to open a micro-operation at its building.

A major project is underway at the Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club with a two-storey $250,000 clubhouse, reconstruction of new storage shed, a boat shed and all ability amenities.

“I was tied to beach life the way I grew up and saw an opportunity there,” Katie said.

Despite only being in business for less than a year, Katie took the leap to expand her business.

“I am constantly finding I am in discomfort all the time,” she said.

“You have to be willing to adapt and pivot with whatever comes your way.”

The window is open on weekends and each day in the school holidays.

In the three weeks it has been open so far, Katie said there had been a really positive reaction.

“People are excited the convenience is there,” she said.

It also attracts many of the parents and users of the Kerr Park playground.

Prior to opening the Honey Bee Collective last year, Katie worked in the café industry for six years in Yeppoon, coming from southern California where she had been for seven years.

The premises is a café and is also used for barista training, as an art workshop, for exhibitions and as a pop up shop.

The name is a nod to the “importance of the honeybee to the world, everyone working together to make something great”.

Katie also rents the commercial kitchen.

She has a huge passion for the hospitality industry and developing relationships with other business owners.

“If we are all on the same page we start to create a really strong industry and when you do that it attracts more people,” Katie said.

Katie is also dedicated to using environmentally sustainable products.

She aims to use no single-use plastics, encourages everyone to bring their own keep cups and has already phased out sugar packets.

For the main café, she does have ideas to expand it further with night trade and a “sub station” with gourmet sandwiches.

“(To) give Emu Park a bit more variety for take-away dinner on a Friday, Saturday Sunday night,” she said.

“You just have to work with it and see what works and what doesn’t.”

THE HONEY BEE COLLECTIVE COFFEE BAR

Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm

Sunday to Sunday 7am to 3pm

RELATED:

Surf Lifesaving Club revitalised

Shopping centre lodges plans to expand with new building

Coast businessman predicts tourism boom for next five years