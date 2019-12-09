New cafe with a buzz for Emu Park

New Business owner Katie (Coffee) Connor looks out to the ocean from her new Honeybee Collective business on Granville Street Emu Park

New Business owner Katie (Coffee) Connor looks out to the ocean from her new Honeybee Collective business on Granville Street Emu Park

THE Honeybee Collective will open its doors in Emu Park mid December bringing a whole new world of thinking for the cafe/coffee industry.

Passionate Barista trainer Katie Coffee (Connor) is striking out on her own to revolutionise the way we drink our coffee, changing the face of fast food and developing an environmentally sustainable attitude that will be kinder across the board.

Katie said she is very excited to be entering what she hopes will be a new platform for appreciation of good healthy food, beverages and for our planet.

“I have always been so passionate about my coffee and good wholesome food, I want to show people we can make better choices without losing amazing tastes and options,” Katie said.

“This is a lifestyle choice and I want to show others that it is not difficult to make the conscious decision to make better choices for our bodies and the planet.

“The Honeybee Collective name came from the reality that it takes many hands to create something beautiful and that is exactly what I am creating in this space.

“It will become a platform for people working in a hive to bring creativity through coffee and food while demonstrating environmental sensitivity.

“I want the space to be contributing to change and that change begins with a mindfulness for sustainability.

“Ethically it is doing the right thing, sustainability pays for itself in the long run.”

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry and as a young mother herself, Katie wants the space to become a hub for workshops, functions and a training hot spot for young people.

“I am creating an environment that cultivates a healthy attitude to work and hospitality and will be encouraging growth for young people who will be able to not just train in the hospitality industry, but to learn that you can have fun and enjoy what you do while offering a service that is healthy for clients, staff and the environment.”

The business will offer an amazing array of coffee and food options. All food will be freshly prepared each morning and be in a food cabinet and ready serve for those on the go.

“Takeaway food can be healthy, delicious and affordable and for those who would rather sit relax and take their time, the Honeybee Collective will be a lovely casual space with a beachy vibe that inspires positivity,” she said.

“We will be making many of our ingredients ourselves such as our very own mozzarella cheese as the hero of a number of dishes. We will use rice straws that don’t fall apart like paper ones and of course we will be encouraging people to forget the plastic lids for takeaway coffee.

“It’s a fallacy to believe the plastic lid keeps your coffee hot and the health concerns are a worry. As the plastic lid heats up and droplets drip back into your coffee, the by-product produces harmful chemicals that you then consume.”

The Honeybee Collective will have a welcome addition to the business soon after the official opening. Keep an eye out for the Hive Boutique.