Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Shock liquidation: Queensland restaurateur loses everything

by Janessa Ekert
23rd Jan 2019 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WELL-regarded Cairns restaurateur is picking up the pieces after one of the city's newest venues was placed in liquidation less than 18 months after opening.

AquaLuna Restaurant owner Gordon Kean told the Cairns Post last night he had "lost everything".

"But at the end of the day I don't think the food was good enough and the service was good enough," he said.

Gordon Kean
Gordon Kean

"I didn't predict how difficult it was in town when you're competing against all the other restaurants.

"As well as the cost of food ... and operating a restaurant."

Mr Kean co-owned L'Unico Trattoria Italiano at Trinity Beach for 25 years, but he sold his stake in 2017 for what he had previously called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and signed a 20-year lease with Cairns Aquarium.

"It was a big risk, it was a big concern," he said.

"I did (know that).

"You fall in love with your own idea sometimes.

"It's very different being on the beach and dealing with locals than being in town.

"It's very competitive in town and you have to be really good," Mr Kean said.

AquaLuna, which opened in September 2017, was initially a joint venture between Mr Kean and fellow restaurant owners Jarrod Donkin and Matt Turner.

Jarrod Donkin and Gordon Kean, proprietors of AquaLuna Restaurant, and Daniel Leipnik and Andrew Preston, owners and co-founders of the Cairns Aquarium.
Jarrod Donkin and Gordon Kean, proprietors of AquaLuna Restaurant, and Daniel Leipnik and Andrew Preston, owners and co-founders of the Cairns Aquarium.

But Mr Kean said they had "got out early" and he had been running the restaurant on his own for the last nine months.

"It was all too much really. Three partners just wasn't sustainable financially," he said.

AquaLuna was placed in liquidation on Monday.

Cairns Aquarium posted on social media that the restaurant was temporarily closed for renovations.

Mr Kean said it had been a "horrible experience".

But he spoke highly of the staff at Cairns Aquarium.

"The Cairns Aquarium have been fantastic to me.

"Great people to work with.

"I had all the support in the world.

"But I've had great staff that have really supported me through it.

"They've tried the best they could.

"I still love hospitality, I still love people. It's just circumstances."

More Stories

business cairns editors picks liquidation

Top Stories

    How darts helped these school kids get better maths grades

    premium_icon How darts helped these school kids get better maths grades

    Offbeat Numbers game gets family excited about maths homework

    REVEALED: Every fixed speed and red light camera in QLD

    REVEALED: Every fixed speed and red light camera in QLD

    News DO YOU know where your local fixed speed cameras are?

    • 23rd Jan 2019 11:10 AM
    'Coal will have a future in Australia': Shorten

    premium_icon 'Coal will have a future in Australia': Shorten

    Politics Labor leader promises fossil fuels isn't going anywhere

    Former Neerkol worker faces fresh historical charges

    premium_icon Former Neerkol worker faces fresh historical charges

    Crime Lawyer says he will fight these and the 82 others