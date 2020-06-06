Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE: Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club members in action.
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE: Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club members in action.
Council News

New campaign to attract Queenslanders to visit CQ

Margaret Strelow
6th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STOP. See. Stay.

This little phrase is about to do big things for our region.

It’s the name of a new Explore Rockhampton campaign from the council’s tourism team which will launch in the coming weeks on screens around the country and billboards across the state.

Now is the perfect time to do it. Restrictions have eased on travel and while the South-East shivers through winter (you know what I mean) the days here are picture perfect and ideal for a getaway or a road trip experience.

Rockhampton has really upped the ante over the past few years when it comes to visitor experiences.

For the adventurous, there’s world-class fishing and adrenaline-filled mountain bike trails. Foodies can enjoy top-shelf local beers and award-winning spirits while they eat at one of our great restaurants or cafes. And for those looking for a break, it just doesn’t get more relaxing than winter in Rockhampton.

This campaign is something new for our region.

Typically our bread and butter visitors come from within a four-hour drive and nomads. This time, though, we are setting our sights on the South-East corner to lure more people here.

This campaign will target Queenslanders looking for a getaway and thinking about somewhere new to explore and experience.

Last financial year there were over 760,000 day trips to our region and more than 1.7 million visitor nights, according to Tourism Research Australia. This year’s numbers will be down due to coronavirus and that’s why this campaign is so important, because a drop in those numbers takes its toll on our restaurants, hotels and businesses.

The tourism campaign is part of a wider initiative of the council to drive Rockhampton’s recovery from this pandemic. We will also be targeting investors and highlighting opportunities for companies to relocate here.

We will also be targeting those people ready for a change from the grind of the big city commute, painting us as a desirable place to call home. Rockhampton is perfectly placed to leverage on that and this campaign will send the message that you can have city living with a country life. And we can all help out with this. Invite your friends and family from out of region to visit, take them out and show off our home.

If we show others why we love Rockhampton then they will too.

Follow Explore Rockhampton to help promote our great region. www.explorerockhampton.com.au

council news mayor's desk tmbopinion tourism campaign
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Falling tree kills worker

        premium_icon Falling tree kills worker

        News Freak accident on cattle property.

        Workplace injury over shovelling mulch settled for hefty sum

        premium_icon Workplace injury over shovelling mulch settled for hefty sum

        Business It is claimed the former employee was forced to shovel loads of mulch into...

        Violent armed robbery: Man used baseball bat to bash victim

        premium_icon Violent armed robbery: Man used baseball bat to bash victim

        Crime He and another co-accused kicked in the door of a home and directed the victim to...

        Cancer couple fearful of plans for a local 5G tower

        premium_icon Cancer couple fearful of plans for a local 5G tower

        News Worried about the impact of a new 5G tower in North Rockhampton, a local couple has...