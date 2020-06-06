New campaign to attract Queenslanders to visit CQ

STOP. See. Stay.

This little phrase is about to do big things for our region.

It’s the name of a new Explore Rockhampton campaign from the council’s tourism team which will launch in the coming weeks on screens around the country and billboards across the state.

Now is the perfect time to do it. Restrictions have eased on travel and while the South-East shivers through winter (you know what I mean) the days here are picture perfect and ideal for a getaway or a road trip experience.

Rockhampton has really upped the ante over the past few years when it comes to visitor experiences.

For the adventurous, there’s world-class fishing and adrenaline-filled mountain bike trails. Foodies can enjoy top-shelf local beers and award-winning spirits while they eat at one of our great restaurants or cafes. And for those looking for a break, it just doesn’t get more relaxing than winter in Rockhampton.

This campaign is something new for our region.

Typically our bread and butter visitors come from within a four-hour drive and nomads. This time, though, we are setting our sights on the South-East corner to lure more people here.

This campaign will target Queenslanders looking for a getaway and thinking about somewhere new to explore and experience.

Last financial year there were over 760,000 day trips to our region and more than 1.7 million visitor nights, according to Tourism Research Australia. This year’s numbers will be down due to coronavirus and that’s why this campaign is so important, because a drop in those numbers takes its toll on our restaurants, hotels and businesses.

The tourism campaign is part of a wider initiative of the council to drive Rockhampton’s recovery from this pandemic. We will also be targeting investors and highlighting opportunities for companies to relocate here.

We will also be targeting those people ready for a change from the grind of the big city commute, painting us as a desirable place to call home. Rockhampton is perfectly placed to leverage on that and this campaign will send the message that you can have city living with a country life. And we can all help out with this. Invite your friends and family from out of region to visit, take them out and show off our home.

If we show others why we love Rockhampton then they will too.

Follow Explore Rockhampton to help promote our great region. www.explorerockhampton.com.au