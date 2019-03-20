New Cancer Council data maps cancer in Central Queensland

LATEST Cancer Council figures have painted a clear picture of cancer trends in Central Queensland.

Using the latest figures available from the Queensland Cancer Register, the Cancer Council has been able to map incidence, survival, mortality and prevalence which provide a clear snapshot of cancer in Central Queensland.

The Cancer Council found around 1,285 Central Queenslanders are diagnosed with cancer each year, and over 400 people die from the disease in the region according to the latest data.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the data showed the top five most common cancers in Central Queensland were prostate cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer.

"Each year, around 230 local men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and sadly about 30 local men die from the disease,” Ms McMillan said.

"Melanoma is the second most common cancer for this region, with around 150 people diagnosed each year.

"About 150 locals are diagnosed with colorectal (bowel) cancer each year and around 140 women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Lung cancer remains the region's biggest cancer killer, with around 125 locals diagnosed each year and about 95 locals dying from the disease.”

The data also highlighted alarming trends which found the number of cancers diagnosed each year in Queensland had more than tripled in the last three decades, from 8,298 cases in 1982 to around 27,788 cases in 2015.

Despite an increased prevalence, survival rates of all cancers had been steadily improving.

The five-year relative survival rate between 2011-2015 is 71 percent, up from 69 percent for the period of 2006-2010.

Ms McMillan said progress was being made towards combating the disease but more needed to be done.

"While survival rates are improving, if current trends continue into the future, cancer will remain the leading burden of disease, impacting an increasing number of individuals and families, and placing an even greater burden on the community and the health system,” Ms McMillan said.

"We all have a role to play in cancer control through reducing our own personal risk of some types of cancer by making healthy lifestyle choices, enabling early detection by getting to know our bodies and participating in recommended screening programs, and supporting continued investment into cancer research and support services.”

The 2015 data is available online at cancerqld.org.au/qcsol.