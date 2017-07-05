New Cap Coast 'Man Cave' celebrates all things men

Asian hands showing unity is the sign the Men's Cave has adopted.

YEPPOON'S first Man Cave, not to be confused with a men's shed, opened at Roslyn Bay Resort in May and is now calling on all men to join the bi-weekly meetings.

Man Cave founder and facilitator Ross Macrae said the man cave was established to offer a venue for men of all ages and all areas of life to come together and talk about life's challenges.

"It's well known that most men struggle to talk about their troubles or things that aren't going well in their lives,” Mr Macrae said.

"The Man Cave is a place where men will listen, maintaining confidentiality and support you to find your own answers.

"This is a cave with a difference.

"It is a safe place where all men are welcome to come for free and talk about anything at all.

"It is a place where men support men and where amazing things will happen.”

The group have already enjoyed three meetings and are already finding the initiative is offering a safe place where men from all backgrounds can openly discuss their issues with no judgement.

Mr Macrae said all members commit to confidentiality at each meeting so everyone can feel safe with no preconceived ideas or judgements.

"It doesn't matter what your circumstances are, married, single, young, young at heart, unemployed or those in high level positions, we are there to listen and support with no judgement,” he said..

"Men can talk confident in the knowledge that what is said in the Man Cave stays in the Man Cave.

"As the group numbers grow we will be looking at doing planned activities or outings and having guest speakers come along.

"Each and every member of the group has a say in the evolution of the group and the direction in which it will take.”

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 from 7-8.30pm at Rosslyn Bay Resort below Beaches Restaurant.