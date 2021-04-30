New Capricorn Coast restaurant tantalises seafood taste buds

Jason Watkins has opened a new restaurant on the Yeppoon esplanade.

From a seafood platter with a whole crab, to a mixed grill or a pork loin and a risotto, Waterfront Seafood Bar and Grill has a tantalising and extensive menu to choose from.

The new restaurant opened on the Yeppoon Esplanade earlier this month and has already proven to be a hit with customers.

Jason Watkins opened the restaurant in partnership with Gavin and Tanya Shuker, who own the Rocky Sports Club.

In developing the menu, Jason and head chef Josie Sengstock wanted to tap into the gap in the market of a lack of seafood restaurants in the region.

“It’s seafood and all other proteins, beef, chicken, lamb, pork,” Jason said.

Josie added: “We thought we would try and get as much seafood as we can but also adapt to the people that don’t eat seafood.”

The dinner and menu states where each meat comes from, as well as the wine menu.

Planning their supplies and orders, a huge focus was on getting Australia food.

Most of the beef comes from Clermont and some from the Darling Downs, and the seafood is Australian.

Jason said COVID really highlighted how amazing Australian food was.

“We don’t have to import because we have the best of the best in Australia,” Jason said.

“We sourced all of our products from all around Australia and as much around the local area as we could.”

The menu will be changed every three months to offer new items for regular customers and is opening to breakfast, lunch and dinner with an all-day dining menu seven days a week soon.

“Everything we do in this place is fresh, everything from our seafood basket is fresh, nothing is bought in, it’s all made on site, our sauces, every single thing,” Jason said.

Not a stranger to the hospitality industry, Jason was previously a manager at The Strand Hotel.

He had taken 12 months off from hospitality when he was driving past the Afishionados Seafood building and saw the window on the sign.

“I just saw an opportunity and Yeppoon is the most amazing town and the people are beautiful,” Jason said.

WATERFRONT SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL

Anzac Parade, Yeppoon (former Afishionados Seafood building)

Phone 4825 0926

www.waterfrontyeppoon.com.au