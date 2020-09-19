New carpark completed for Mount Archer

HIKERS and cyclists can get back in the saddle with upgrades now complete on Mount Archer's Pilbeam Road.

The latest upgrades include an additional 400 metres of footpath as well as construction of 18 new carparks at The Saddle, about halfway up the mountain.

Infrastructure portfolio spokesperson councillor Tony Williams said the project was another great enhancement to the mountain, improving access to one of the region's most popular tourism destinations.

"We are extremely thankful to have received $245,000 towards this project from the Queensland Government through the Transport and Tourism Connections (TTC) program to improve access to the wonderful Mount Archer experience," Cr Williams said.

"We know Mount Archer is a popular exercise path and the addition of these pathways will mean walkers have a much safer journey up the mountain.

"The new car parks will mean more people can park up at the Saddle, the unofficial halfway mark, and enjoy the scenery or choose to walk up or down the mountain."

Divisional Councillor Neil Fisher can't wait for the community to get out there and enjoy the newest improvements to Mount Archer.

"The upgrades are a recommended project from the Mount Archer Activation Master Plan document, which was drafted by Council in conjunction with community and user groups and truly represents the community's view on the best way to move forward with the area," Cr Fisher said.

"Mount Archer is one of the region's most iconic locations, loved by both locals and visitors, which has seen an incredible transformation over the past few years.

"I am sure everyone will agree that the latest works are another cherry on top of this already fantastic location."

The project was funded by the Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council.