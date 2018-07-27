New Sunshine Coast CBD set to be ‘30-minute’ city

THE new Maroochydore CBD is being hailed as a blueprint for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's new 30-minute cities plan.

The Federal Government plan recognises the significant impact of congestion, as people from outer regions are forced to travel to large cities for employment, schooling and health services.

Work has already started on the Maroochydore city centre which will boost jobs and local services with a commercial, retail and business hub on the doorstep of Sunshine Coast residents.

"Too many people on the Sunshine Coast are currently forced to drive to Brisbane for work, recreation and other opportunities," SunCentral Maroochydore CEO John Knaggs said.

"That is why we are building this new city centre - so Sunshine Coast residents have the services and jobs they need close to home.

"Along with generating thousands of jobs, the new city centre will feature innovation with the latest technology embedded throughout commercial, entertainment, recreation, cultural and education precincts - just as the prime minister is calling for."

Mr Knaggs said the key to delivering a "30-minute city" on the Sunshine Coast was fast, efficient and high quality public transport.

Sunshine Coast Council's proposed light rail service linking Caloundra, the new hospital and health precinct at Kawana, Mooloolaba, Alexandra Headland, the Maroochydore city centre and eventually, the Sunshine Coast Airport, would allow the region to be self-contained and reduce the need to travel to Brisbane.

"A smart, 21st Century integrated public transport system will not only connect communities, reduce traffic congestion and protect the environment, it will also create employment, attract investment and support future growth."