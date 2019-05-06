New CCTV cameras to cost a total of $45,000

MOUNT Morgan is going to be a lot safer as the gold mining town is set to receive two new CCTV cameras over the next few weeks.

A series of ongoing projects were reported in last week's Rockhampton Regional Council Airport, Water and Waste Committee agenda.

It was listed in the report one CCTV camera is to be installed at the No.7 Mount Morgan dam wall.

This camera has been budgeted to cost $30,000 and $12,000 has been spent in the year to date.

Another CCTV camera is to be installed at the Mount Morgan water treatment plant.

It was budgeted to cost $15,000 and $8,083 has been spent in the year to date.

The cameras are being installed for safety and monitoring and are expected to be operating by the end of this month.