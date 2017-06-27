Shock data reveals Rocky's alarming rate of family breakdowns

ROCKHAMPTON has an unusually high number of single parent families, with 2697 (22% of the population) raising their kids alone.

The statistics are higher than than the state and Australian averages, at 16.5% and 15.8% respectively.

Of these single parent families, the majority (82.7%) were women, with sole dads making up 17.3%.

In Mackay, single parent families represented only 18.8% of the population, while it was only 14.1% in Gladstone.

Rockhampton's figure has grown from 20.7% in 2011.

These are just some of the interesting statistics revealed by the data released today from the 2016 Census, which showed the city's population at 49,573. That's up more than 1000 people since the 2011 census, when Rockhampton had 48,250 people.

Of this, 51.2% are female and 48.8% male, with a median age of 35.

A snapshot of Rockhampton as revealed by the 2016 Census data. Bureau of Statistics

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people made up 7.5% of the population.

Of this, 47.2% were male and 52.8% female with a median age of 20 years.

A higher percentage of people in Rockhampton identify as Catholic than Queensland and Australia as a whole.

Catholicism is the most practised religion in the region, with 26.5% of respondents compared to 21.7% Queensland-wide average and 22.6% in Australia.

A higher percentage of people living in the region (7.7%) were educated at a Catholic primary, than in Queensland (5.1%) and Australia (5.3%).

There were 12,261 families in Rockhampton, including 4450 (36.3%) couples without children, 4866 (39.7%) couples with children.

When it comes to marriage, 41.1% of people in Rockhampton were married, with 13.6% either separated or divorced.

There were also 12.7% of people in a de facto marriage.

In Rockhampton, 31.1% of people were attending an educational institution.

Of these, 28% were in primary school, 23% in secondary school and 15.4% in a tertiary or technical institution.

The most common country of birth was Australia (83.2%) followed by New Zealand (1.5%) and England (1.3%).

There were 73.1% of people whose parents were both born in Australia and 10% whose parents were both born overseas.

The median weekly personal income for people aged 15 years and over in Rockhampton was $604.