Shock data reveals Rocky's alarming rate of family breakdowns

27th Jun 2017 1:01 PM

ROCKHAMPTON has an unusually high number of single parent families, with 2697 (22% of the population) raising their kids alone.

The statistics are higher than than the state and Australian averages, at 16.5% and 15.8% respectively.

Of these single parent families, the majority (82.7%) were women, with sole dads making up 17.3%.

In Mackay, single parent families represented only 18.8% of the population, while it was only 14.1% in Gladstone.

Rockhampton's figure has grown from 20.7% in 2011.

These are just some of the interesting statistics revealed by the data released today from the 2016 Census, which showed the city's population at 49,573. That's up more than 1000 people since the 2011 census, when Rockhampton had 48,250 people.

Of this, 51.2% are female and 48.8% male, with a median age of 35.

 

A snapshot of Rockhampton as revealed by the 2016 Census data.
A snapshot of Rockhampton as revealed by the 2016 Census data. Bureau of Statistics

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people made up 7.5% of the population.

Of this, 47.2% were male and 52.8% female with a median age of 20 years.

A higher percentage of people in Rockhampton identify as Catholic than Queensland and Australia as a whole.

Catholicism is the most practised religion in the region, with 26.5% of respondents compared to 21.7% Queensland-wide average and 22.6% in Australia.

A higher percentage of people living in the region (7.7%) were educated at a Catholic primary, than in Queensland (5.1%) and Australia (5.3%).

There were 12,261 families in Rockhampton, including 4450 (36.3%) couples without children, 4866 (39.7%) couples with children.

When it comes to marriage, 41.1% of people in Rockhampton were married, with 13.6% either separated or divorced.

There were also 12.7% of people in a de facto marriage.

In Rockhampton, 31.1% of people were attending an educational institution.

Of these, 28% were in primary school, 23% in secondary school and 15.4% in a tertiary or technical institution.

The most common country of birth was Australia (83.2%) followed by New Zealand (1.5%) and England (1.3%).

There were 73.1% of people whose parents were both born in Australia and 10% whose parents were both born overseas.

The median weekly personal income for people aged 15 years and over in Rockhampton was $604.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  census 2016 rockhampton census

BREAKING: Livingstone Council adopt 2017-18 mega budget

BREAKING: Livingstone Council adopt 2017-18 mega budget

Record $97.4M in key projects and capital works included in Livingstone Shire Council Budget, rate rise on the way

Traffic chaos as trucks crash on Bruce Hwy either side of Rocky

LIGHTS ON: Fog has blanketed the Rocky region.

Flights delayed, car crashes as thick fog settles over Rockhampton

The 'gift' you're giving Rocky crims that's driving city cops mad

Rockhampton Inspector Virginia Nelson. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Check out where thieves are striking right now.

Son faces Rocky court for protecting his mother

court

Family fight ends in court after turning physical

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Tributes flow after respected Rockhampton woman dies

Social historian Dr Lorna McDonald has died aged 100. Dr McDonald was a respected historian who published 21 books focused on Rockhampton and Central Queensland history. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

She published more than 20 books about the region's history

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

