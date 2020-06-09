New centre a hub for locally owned businesses

NRG Supplements owner Clayton White, at the new shop located at The Hub, Emerald. Photo: Kristen Booth

NRG Supplements owner Clayton White, at the new shop located at The Hub, Emerald. Photo: Kristen Booth

CUSTOMERS have had their first look inside Emerald’s latest development, which opened its doors for business this week.

The Hub is a multipurpose venue located in Emerald’s CBD that hosts a cafe, gym, hairdresser, retail stores, offices and eventually a bar and restaurant with a beer garden.

The Hub is centrally located on the corner of Opal and Egerton streets and next to the Emerald Plaza shopping centre with most businesses officially open on Monday.

NRG Supplements owner Clayton White moved to the new space from the Plaza and said it was great to be surrounded by local businesses.

The Hub, Emerald.

“I saw the opportunity to move in next to a pretty cool gym and I think it’s turned out pretty well,” he said.

“I’m really happy with the new space.

“You’re dealing with 100 per cent local – the landlord, neighbours, they’re all local businesses and it’s just a nice change of pace from a shopping centre.”

Mr White said being located centrally, next to the cafe, provided great exposure to people who didn’t know the business was there.

“With Inner Bean (cafe) next to us you get a lot of new eyes on products which is really nice,” he said.

The Hub also houses Emerald’s newest cafe. Inner Bean Hub Cafe owners Stacey and Allen Wheeler never thought they would own their own shop but were excited to dive into the new venture.

Inner Bean Hub Cafe opened at The Hub on Monday.

“We were offered a really good business opportunity to come on board at The Hub and we thought we would give it a go,” Mrs Wheeler said.

“We are really looking forward to the next 12 months.”

The business served its first customers on Monday and has seen a great response from the community.

“We have some great staff, everyone is loving the coffee and we’ve had some really great comments which is good,” Mrs Wheeler said.

They are also looking into hosting private events and a few other ideas once they settle in.

The complex is also the new home to Emerald hairdressing salon, Donna McG’s Hair Gallery.

Owner Donna Maguire has been a hairdresser since she was 16 and decided to launch her own salon a few years ago.

Donna Maguire of Donna McG's Hair Gallery.

“It’s been great, exciting and challenging – I’ve really enjoyed it,” she said.

She decided to dive straight in once she heard about the new, modern development and has been operating since last Thursday.

“It was really exciting to open last week. We still have some finishing touches to do but we’re really happy,” Ms Maguire said.

“It’s a nice area, a good environment and has a good, positive vibe about it. They’ve done an amazing job.”

While it has been a long time coming, Emerald’s newest gym also opened its doors this week after postponing for three months due to coronavirus.

Stadium Premier Fitness owners Travis Stolk and Whetu Austin were thankful to finally see their project up and running.

“It’s unreal, just to make it through COVID-19 at the same time, it’s been absolutely incredible,” Mr Austin said.

Stadium Premier Fitness co-owner Whetu Austin with Sam Clayton.

He said the community has supported the business since the beginning, even before they had the chance to open the doors.

“The response we’ve been given by the community is incredible,” Mr Austin said.

“We had to bring in two of our close mates and they’ve just been helping us behind the desk because it’s just been that busy.

“If they weren’t here, it would have been lined up out the doors, but they helped us get everyone through so we could get people in training and still follow coronavirus rules.”

He said one man from Brisbane commented it was better than any gym he’s seen in the city, which proved their hard work had paid off.

“Seeing it from the beginning, turn into what it is now, it’s awesome,” Mr Austin said.

“We are so thankful to everyone involved and we are keen to meet the rest of the community.”

For more information on the development, contact leasing agent Clinton Adams.