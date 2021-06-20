Menu
New challenge for Bilo family as little one leaves hospital

Timothy Cox
20th Jun 2021 2:26 PM
The Murugappan family will now be held in community detention in Perth with Tharnicaa, 4, having been discharged from Perth Children’s Hospital, the Home to Bilo group said on Sunday.

Tharnicaa was sent from Christmas Island to Perth Children’s Hospital on June 6 for treatment for a blood infection and is expected to require eight weeks of specialist care.

Home to Bilo claimed that at the Perth residence, the family would be disallowed from staying elsewhere or having visitors spend the night, and that neither parents were permitted to work.

It said the family was relieved to be out of immigration after three years, but that mother Priya was anxious about the family’s fourth relocation.

“Thank you to [the] doctors who take care of Tharnicaa in hospital,” Priya said.

“We hope [that] soon she is much better.

“Please, we want [to] go back to Bilo. We [are] safe in Bilo. My husband [can] work. My daughters have friends. Bilo is home.”

Family friend Angela Fredericks said she was grateful for Tharnicaa’s doctors and respected their medical advice, but remained concerned for the entire family’s health and safety.

“This is another chaotic disruption in these little girls‘ lives,” she said.

“This latest form of detention is even more heartbreaking when we know they already have a safe, secure, familiar home in Biloela.”

Opponents of the family’s return to Biloela, such as Queensland LNP senator Matt Canavan, say that making an exception to Australia’s refugee policies would set a poor legal precedent and be unfair to people who were sent back to their countries in the past.

