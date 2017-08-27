New chapter for Gracemere as library opens

Councillor Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Rose Swadling inspect the new Gracemere Library as preparations are underway for the official opening.

THOUSANDS of books are being slotted onto shelves as opening day draws closer for the Gracemere Library.

Although an official opening is planned Monday, Rockhampton Region councillors got a sneak peek on Thursday as staff added the finishing touches to the shelves.

Councillor Ellen Smith said residents would be impressed by the new facility, which has books, DVDs and family-friendly events on offer.

"It's been a long time coming but finally Gracemere and surrounding rural towns can enjoy the convenience of having their own library without having to travel to the main library in Rockhampton,” Cr Smith said.

"I'm very grateful to managers and staff for making it happen, and especially grateful to the mayor and fellow councillors for their support.”

A day of events is planned to celebrate the official opening of the library in Ranger St on Monday.

The first 50 new members will also receive a free library bag and reusable coffee up when they sign up.

GRACEMERE LIBRARY OPEN DAY: