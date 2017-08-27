27°
News

New chapter for Gracemere as library opens

Michelle Gately
| 27th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Councillor Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Rose Swadling inspect the new Gracemere Library as preparations are underway for the official opening.
Councillor Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Rose Swadling inspect the new Gracemere Library as preparations are underway for the official opening. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THOUSANDS of books are being slotted onto shelves as opening day draws closer for the Gracemere Library.

Although an official opening is planned Monday, Rockhampton Region councillors got a sneak peek on Thursday as staff added the finishing touches to the shelves.

Councillor Ellen Smith said residents would be impressed by the new facility, which has books, DVDs and family-friendly events on offer.

"It's been a long time coming but finally Gracemere and surrounding rural towns can enjoy the convenience of having their own library without having to travel to the main library in Rockhampton,” Cr Smith said.

"I'm very grateful to managers and staff for making it happen, and especially grateful to the mayor and fellow councillors for their support.”

A day of events is planned to celebrate the official opening of the library in Ranger St on Monday.

The first 50 new members will also receive a free library bag and reusable coffee up when they sign up.

GRACEMERE LIBRARY OPEN DAY:

  • 10am: First 5 Forever storytime
  • 10am-12.30pm: Virtual reality sessions
  • 10am: Tech Savvy Seniors - intro to iPads
  • 11.30am: Meet iZac the Humanoid Robot
  • 1.30pm: Movies from the archival CQ collection
  • 1.30pm: Tech Savvy Seniors - intro to online shopping
  • 2pm-5pm: Virtual reality sessions
  • 3.30pm: Official opening with cake cutting, jumping castle, face painting, sausage sizzle, kids storybook giveaways and prize for best dressed storybook character
  • 4pm: Meet iZac the Humanoid Robot
  • 4pm: Spheros fun
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council gracemere library literature reading rockhampton regional council whatson

THE SWEETEST THING: Brothers pull off the impossible

THE SWEETEST THING: Brothers pull off the impossible

The Brethren come from behind for stunning win in their 100th year of existence

Teen bike rider injured after head-first fall off two metre drop

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service arrives at a motorcycle accident near Gogango where a 16-year-old female was injured.

A friend witnessed the crash and pulled her free

Crews get 'substantial' blaze west of Rocky under control

FILE IMAGE

Four crews responded to the grass fire

Key battles: 5 ways the grand final could be decided

Rugby league: Brothers' Ian Webster against Chargers.

The mouth-watering match ups between Brothers and Norths

Local Partners

Get advice early when families break down

Paula Phelan introduces her new fortnightly column, with advice for those dealing with relationship breakdowns.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

They met online over a decade ago, now they're engaged

LOVE ONLINE: Derek Zomer and Jennifer Jackson met in an online gaming forum when they were young teenagers and fell in love after a decade-long friendship. They're now engaged.

Love conquers the world for this long-distance couple

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Hat's off: Rocky designers' amazing fashion pieces on show

Kim Withers with a fascinator which is currently on display as part of the Jewellers and Milliners exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Return to days of old with bespoke designs at Rocky Art Gallery

Great outdoors all the rage at annual Rocky show

ON DISPLAY: Brent Riley from Rifen Boats will be at the Rockhampton Home Show this weekend.

Record crowds expected at annual Rocky Home Show this weekend

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

THE 20-year-old reality star has posed for V Magazine and her outfit has to be seen to be believed. WARNING: Partially nude content.

Queensland event goers warned about ticket reseller

Jeff Horn of Australia strikes Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

There have been hundreds of consumer complaints

A heartfelt thank-you to the Muster

Gympie Muster 2017 Liz Robertson, Debra and Rick Cheers and Bongo Robertson.

A chance to say thanks after an incredible show of generosity

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

COUNTRY music super-couple treats fans to new music.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

Quality Quality Quality

601/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $387,500

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Fantastic Family Home -Right Price/Right Location -$299,000!

62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Be very quick to inspect this amazing Property at 62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue, on a 786m2 fully fenced block - just perfect to Live In or Rent Out! This...

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park

44 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park This beautiful 5 bedroom family home is located in Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens. The home was built in 2015 and still...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $299,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

As New, Owner Transfered to Brisbane

8 Academic Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Just 2 years old this Norman Gardens 4 bedroom home is ready to move into as the owner has moved South. Features include: -Tiled living and traffic areas, carpet...

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Sleek designs scoop major award pool for CQ's best builders

The new entrance to the Blackwater Aquatic Centre.

Master Builders CQ awards highlight the best in the business

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.