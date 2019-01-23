New charges laid for skin cancer doctor

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court this week.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court this week. Kerri-Anne Mesner

A ROCKHAMPTON skin cancer specialist accused of sexually assaulting female patients has had his charges changed.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, 55, pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court during a trial in December to 25 charges of sexual and common assault in relation to allegations from seven female patients.

He was found not guilty of 17 charges following a 10-day trial.

Today, the crown prosecutor had the remaining eight charges withdrawn and handed up five fresh charges - all for sexual assault and involving three alleged victims.

Judge Michael Burnett ordered Dr Arumugam to stand trial on the new charges in the May sittings when Judge Ian Dearden will be sitting in Rockhampton District Court.

Judge Burnett said he expected the new trial to take no more than five days.

During the December trial, the court heard patients' allegations ranged from inappropriate touching of their breasts to Dr Arumugam - known as Dr Aru by colleagues and patients - sticking his fingers in their mouths during consultations.

Most of the not guilty verdicts were in relation to the fingers in the mouth allegations made by five of the seven women.

The charges were sexual assault with alternative charges of common assault.

The court heard Dr Arumugam's defence lawyers may apply for a judge only trial.

Dr Arumugam was practising as a plastic surgeon, with people seeing him for treatment after surgeries and skin cancers or sunspots in Rockhampton during the period the alleged offences occurred over a four-year period in his office.

Dr Arumugam's bail was enlarged.