New chef cooks up a storm around international flavours

Apprentice Aiden Eriksen and chef Travis Tisdale present new menu items at The Stirling. Jann Houley

THE STIRLING will be rolling out a new menu with an international flavour in coming weeks to showcase the talents of their new chef Travis Tisdale .

Travis has finally settled after years working for a fly-in-fly-out company which has meant he has worked all over Australia.

"I've worked everywhere, I've spent a lot of time travelling,” he said after cooking lunches at the popular Rockhampton venue yesterday.

"For the last six years, it has taken me to remote places, cities, even islands and coastal communities,” he said.

The new menu covers a large part of the culinary map, from sushi to pulled pork quesadillas.

Italian classics like ravioli, bruschetta and arancini balls also feature heavily.

Travis says that as he is new to Rockhampton, he'd like to open with a diverse menu.

"This is my first job in Rocky, so I'm looking to gauge what people like and want.

"Once we know that, we will work on another menu.”

Reporter Jack Evans tastes a range of dishes from the new menu. Jann Houley

In his new role, Travis will also be mentoring third-year apprentice, Aiden Eriksen.

Aiden also has some influence on the new menu with his signature dish, Lamb Shank Ravioli with a rich red wine sauce that can be enjoyed in both entrée and main serves.

"I've been working on it for a while and now it's really nice,” he said.

Two Morning Bulletin staff, amongst Stirling staff and external palates, were invited to an exclusive tasting of the new menu.

The entrée standout was the trio of arancini balls which boasted three separate flavours including mushroom, lamb shank and bolognaise. In the mains, the crowd favourite was the tequila lime battered flathead served with chips and homemade tartar sauce.

Manager Judy McDermott says it is exciting times for The Stirling.

"The feedback from the staff and guests was overwhelmingly positive. We should only need to make a few minor tweaks before we go live with the menu.”

The Stirling's new menu will be available for the public to try on Friday, January 11.