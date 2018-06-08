New childcare system saving CQ families thousands of dollars

Capricornia Member Michelle Landry reads to kindergarten children as she urges families to jump on board the new childcare system before it's too late.

FAMILIES are set to be thousands of dollars richer under a new childcare system but they have to be quick to apply.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is urging families to make the switch to the Federal Government's new child care and early learning system or risk missing out on the new subsidies.

Set to benefit almost one million people nationally, the $2.4 million investment over four years means there would be more benefits for families working the most and earning the least.

"Many families in Capricornia will be hundreds - if not thousands - of dollars a year better off under our reforms but they need to make the switch to the new system,” Ms Landry said.

The new childcare system will pay in favour of low and middle income earners, scrapping the annual rebate cap for most families as well as an hourly rate cap to keep downward pressure on fees.

Key elements of the Federal Government's new child care system:

Provides the highest rate of subsidy to those on the lowest income levels and more hours of subsidy to those who work the most. Base subsidy increases from around 72 per cent to 85 per cent for the more than 370,000 families earning $66,958 or less a year.

and more hours of subsidy to those who work the most. Base subsidy increases from around 72 per cent to 85 per cent for the more than 370,000 families earning $66,958 or less a year. Low and middle income families, earning up to and including $186,958, won't limited by an annual cap on the amount of child care they can access - that's more than 85 per cent of families using child care. Families earning more than $186,958 will also benefit from an increased annual subsidy cap of $10,190 per child.

that's more than 85 per cent of families using child care. Families earning more than $186,958 will also benefit from an increased annual subsidy cap of $10,190 per child. $1.2 billion Child Care Safety Net recognises vulnerable children and families who need extra support. The safety net includes special funding for regional and Indigenous-focused centres to break down barriers to early learning and child care and 12 hours of guaranteed access to care/learning for families earning less than $66,958 even if they don't meet the activity test, which could equal two six-hour sessions per week.

Examples of how families are set to benefit:

 A family on $50,000 - both parent/s working, with two children aged under 6 in long day care two days a week at $100 a day will be around $2,000 better off a year

both parent/s working, with two children aged under 6 in long day care two days a week at $100 a day  A family on $80,000 - both parent/s working, with two children aged under 6 in long day care three days a week at $100 a day will be over $3,000 better off a year

both parent/s working, with two children aged under 6 in long day care three days a week at $100 a day  A family on $150,000 - both parent/s working, with two children aged 6 and under in long day care three days a week at $100 a day will be more than $1000 better off a year

Minister for Human Services Michael Keenan said around 489,000 families across Australia still need to update their details and switch over in time for the new system.

"Over the last few months we've been letting families know what they need to do to make the switch. While the deadline may have seemed far off in the distance for many people, now it's just around the corner, Minister Keenan said.

Ms Landry is urging Central Queensland families to make the switch by July 2 to reap the rewards as the system was not automatic.

"Even if your circumstances are likely to change before 2 July, just get online and get into the new system. Updates can be made easily at any point via your Centrelink online account via myGov,” she said.

Visit http://www.education.gov.au/childcare for more information.