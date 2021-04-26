New children’s picture book inspired by Rocky’s beef expo

A new children’s picture book from the award-winning creators of ‘George The Farmer’ will be released at Beef Australia next month.

The book, Beef Bonanza, has been inspired by the big event and was written and illustrated by Simone Kain and Ben Hood.

Co-creator, Simone Kain, said the Queensland launch was a long way from their South Australian base, but it was something of a homecoming for the George the Farmer crew.

George the Farmer’s first official public stage show was at Beef in 2015 when they launched the song ‘We Love Beef’ to the young enthusiastic audience.

George The Farmer with Mason Galpin at Beef Australia in previous years.

“The warm reception really encouraged us to take George on the road, and we’ve been travelling far and wide ever since,” Simone said.

George the Farmer has become a popular attraction at public events all around Australia.

He will be a star attraction for the young ones at Beef 2021 with twice-daily singing and dancing performances.

In addition to best-selling books and catchy farm tunes, George, his wife Ruby, and children, Jack and Lucy, have also inspired a series of paddock-to-plate videos featured on ABC TV, plush toys, clothing, merchandise and free curriculum-aligned teaching guides.

“Educating children about where food and fibre comes from remains at the heart of everything we do, but we’re also really keen to showcase different types of farming, different careers in agriculture, and the innovative technology now used by the sector – agriculture is a really exciting and progressive space,” Simone said.

Farming also has its fair share of challenges and hurdles – many of them market or weather-related – and George and his family are always quick to come up with a solution or lend a hand.

The new Beef Bonanza book.

In the new Beef Bonanza book, the Farmer family’s road trip to Rockhampton for the Southern Hemisphere’s largest beef expo was almost a washout when an unexpected downpour causes severe flooding in northern New South Wales.

George rescues a farming mate near Moree who needed to shift her stud cows to higher ground.

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill looked forward to welcoming George the Farmer to Rockhampton.

“The Beef Australia program provides an abundance of education and entertainment to audiences of all ages,” he said.

“We are thrilled to welcome George the Farmer back to Beef in 2021.

“I love that the book depicts the resilience of our Australian beef producers and the impressive journey many of our interstate stud cattle exhibitors make – literally crossing the country for this great event.

“I am confident the sharing of this great story and accompanying songs, will educate and inspire our younger audience members.”

Beef Bonanza was the second George the Farmer book to be released this year, following on from the success of the 10th title, ‘Hailstorm Heroes’, which was launched to coincide with this year’s apple harvest season.

The George the Farmer team has also been busy producing a new series of paddock-to-plate videos showcasing local produce and growers to a national audience, as part of the Federal Government funded $5 million ‘Kids to Farms’ project.

Set for release in early August, the videos will be supported with a Virtual Reality (VR) experience and complimentary curriculum-aligned teaching guides.