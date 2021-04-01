New children’s play area for Gemfields’ families
Families in Gemfields townships will soon have access to a kids corner at the local library.
The Gemfields Library, located in Rubyvale, will launch the new space in April, thanks to the First 5 Forever program.
Councillor Megan Daniels said it was the first time the library had a dedicated children’s space.
“Libraries are very important to our communities as they’re a welcoming space for all,” Ms Daniels said.
“Story time has been running at the Gemfields Library for many years, but now families have a space just for them to enjoy during all opening hours.”
The space features new resources, furnishing, an eye-catching carpet and wall decals.
It will officially open during the First 5 Forever story time session on Saturday, April 24, at 10.30am.
First 5 Forever is an initiative of the Queensland Government, co-ordinated by State Library of Queensland and delivered in partnership with local government.
“Every year, our libraries receive funding to resource and maintain the First 5 Forever program, allowing our youngest a safe space to talk, play, read and sing,” Ms Daniels said.
“First 5 Forever sessions are held in our community libraries every week, along with many other activities.”