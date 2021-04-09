New cinema for Yeppoon in major redevelopment

A food precinct area at the new look Bay Plaza.

Yeppoon’s Keppel Bay Plaza is set to undergo a major, multi-million dollar redevelopment, including the construction of a cinema, new plans have revealed.

The redevelopment also includes new entertainment and dining options, including takeaway cafes and restaurants.

Renders of the new plaza features a light and open space.

The centre, which has been renamed Bay Plaza, has a $14,973 total retail spend per person with a 15,990 population in Yeppoon and $8,390 of total retail spend on food.

The website for the centre developments says it “will elevate social activity in Yeppoon and fill a major gap in the market”.

It also states there will be a cinema, the first one for the town since the previous cinema in the now Ripcurl building closed.

The centre is set to undergo multi-million dollar renovations.

According to the floor plans, the cinema will be in the space formerly occupied by Target, which closed on March 13.

The plans also take into account the expansion of Snap Fitness, which was proposed to Livingstone Shire Council in September 2020.

Floor plan of the new Bay Plaza with cinemas to go into the former Target space.

The expansion investigated moving the gym from inside the centre to a bigger 600 sqm space site on the Braithwaite Street side, knocking down a dilapidated house.

The gym site would be a separate building to the shopping centre, with pedestrian access between each building.

The company applied to council this week for roadworks, access and parking works at the proposed gym site.

These operational works are valued at $108,000.

The Morning Bulletin has reached out to the centre management for further comment.