New coach confident Capras will field strong women’s side

The CQ Capras new women’s coach Amanda Ohl: “I’m a little overwhelmed but definitely excited.” Picture: Allan Reinikka

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Rockhampton’s Amanda Ohl first heard talk of a statewide women’s competition, she knew that “anyway possible” she wanted to be involved.

On Wednesday she was cast in a lead role, named coach of the CQ Capras team that will contest the inaugural QRLW this year.

The Capras are one of eight teams involved and one of only two outside of south-east Queensland.

A player, coach and administrator, Ohl brings vast experience to the position.

She described the Capras appointment as the “pinnacle” of her career to date.

“This has to be the highest. It will be my first gig at this level,” she said.

“I’m a little overwhelmed but definitely excited.

“I just want to get the girls on the field and get them prepared and get playing football.”

Ohl is confident the Capras will field a very competitive outfit when the season kicks off in March.

They have already secured the services of Australian rep Chelsea Baker and have their sights on Brisbane Broncos duo Tamika Upton and Mariah Storch.

Ohl admits one of her biggest challenges will be moulding into a team players from across the Central Division, which covers a huge footprint.

She does believe, however, that her lengthy involvement in women’s rugby league will give her an advantage.

“With the team coming from basically Toowoomba to Longreach and everyone in between we’ve got a short turnaround to get the girls acting like a team,” she said.

“Being involved with the 47th Battalion I’ve seen a lot of these girls already play football so right off the bat I know a lot of the girls involved and it should help with the selection process.”

The Capras have called for expressions of interest from players and will hold a training camp on February 1 and 2. From there, they will narrow the squad to 30.

They will play two trial games in Rockhampton on February 15 and 29 before launching their QRLW campaign.

Ohl has for the past eight years worked as an operations manager with the QRL and was instrumental in helping establish girls and women’s league across Central Queensland.

She played with the inaugural Capras women’s side in 2012 and in 2013 was named coach.

She has coached the Rockhampton Rustlers women for the past three years, taking them to the grand final of the 47th Battalion each year and back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

Ohl had no hesitation when asked her goal for the year.

“A trophy,” she declared. “Ideally, the outcome is to be successful.

“Confidence is a great thing when it comes to football. If you’re not confident then the person next to you is not confident either so if I can start from the top and bring the confidence then hopefully it will flow through the girls.”